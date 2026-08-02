49ers Mailbag: What Deebo Samuel's Return Means for Kaelon Black

The 49ers have the day off before resuming training camp on Monday. Let's answer some questions.

Cameron Britton: "Can you recall different camp vibes, if any, on the Super Bowl years vs. the years they missed the playoffs, and how are the vibes this year?"

Every season is different, and they're hard to compare. In 2019, the 49ers' first season they went to the Super Bowl under Kyle Shanahan, their starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, was coming off a torn ACL, so the whole training camp was about him. Was he ready or not? In 2023, Brock Purdy was coming off a torn UCL in his elbow, and camp was about his rapid recovery and whether he'd be ready for Week 1.

This season, none of the 49ers' quarterbacks are coming off a season-ending injury. Lots of other players are, though, players such as Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and George Kittle. And so far, Bosa and Warner seem healthy, so that's good. But Kyle Shanahan is injured, Ricky Pearsall is out for the season and De'Zhaun Stribling already has tweaked his hamstring. The injury issue continues to hang over this team every day. Now, Deebo Samuel is back, which means the 49ers' starting skill-position players all will be 30 or older this season. Feels like an ominous start to the season.

Christian Bonn: "How much of Brock Purdy and Mac Jones' camp struggles would you attribute to improved linebacker and secondary play? To regression?"

I think both quarterbacks miss Kyle Shanahan calling plays. He seemed to call plays briefly on Saturday during a move-the-ball scrimmage period, and both quarterbacks suddenly played well. I also think Purdy misses George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and even Brandon Aiyuk, while Jones misses Kendrick Bourne. The 49ers have tried to replace these players by bringing in Mike Evans, Demarcus Robinson, Deebo Samuel, De'Zhaun Stribling and Christian Kirk, but Kirk has missed all of camp, and the other receivers are either learning the system or developing chemistry with the quarterbacks.

JT: "Who gets more snaps at running back this year. Kaelon Black or Deebo Samuel?"

Black. Samuel isn't a running back. He's a wide receiver who can run the ball a couple times per game, preferably on an end around or a reverse. He's not the All-Pro who can line up at running back and run between the tackles for nine yards on third and eight anymore. That was five years ago. When he was on the 49ers in 2024, he averaged a mere 3.2 yards per carry. Black should carry the ball at least 80 times this season, probably more if Christian McCaffrey misses any games.

Dime: "Do you think Ricky Pearsall's career with the niners is over?"

Not necessarily. If he comes back next year and stays healthy, he has the talent to gain more than 1,000 yards. And if he has just one Pro Bowl season during his rookie contract, the 49ers probably will give him an extension worth $30 million per year.

Just kidding about the last part. Mostly.

Christian Bonn: "In padded practices, how have the first-string guards held up against each of our defensive tackles?"

Alfred Collins has suited up for only one practice so far, and he didn't compete against other players because he's coming off shoulder surgery. In addition, CJ West has missed both padded practices due to an injury. So the only starting defensive tackle on the field right now is Osa Odighizuwa, who has been having his way with the 49ers' starting guards. Even third-year starter Dominick Puni is struggling to stay in front of Odighizuwa both in 1-on-1s and 11-on-11s because the veteran defensive tackle is so strong and shifty. He can go around you or right through your face.

Christian Bonn: "Who is Trent Williams' backup left tackle with the 1’s and does he win? Can the 49ers withstand a Trent Williams injury?"

Trent Williams doesn't participate in 1-on-1s or 11-on-11s, so the starting left tackle is Austen Pleasants, and the backup left tackle is rookie Enrique Cruz Jr. Pleasants started one game at left tackle last season. In that game, the 49ers scored just three points and lost at home to the Seattle Seahawks. Pleasants is the only reason the 49ers' offense played so badly, but he didn't help. That being said, he's far superior to Cruz, who often whiffs entirely when trying to block an edge rusher. He should move to guard.

Ryan Morrill: "If everyone stays healthy, which is a long shot, and they can get Maxx Crosby or Vita Vea, what are the chances this team can finally win the big one? If the stars line up, this team could be the 23 team all over again in my opinion."

You could argue that the 49ers have the best team in the NFL in Madden if you turn off injuries. But they're old. They're mostly the same team that lost the Super Bowl in 2023 but older. Everyone won't stay healthy -- we're seeing that already in camp. Pearsall is out for the season. He's important. Still, the league is wide open every year. So If the 49ers can put together an elite pass rush, something they don't have yet, they just might be able to beat Sam Darnold and the Seahawks in a playoff game.

Nick Monsos: "I haven't heard anything about Ephesians Prysock or Junior Bergen at all. Have they done anything of note?"

Prysock hasn't made any plays or given up any big ones so far -- he has been fine for a rookie who isn't expected to play any time soon. Bergen needs to show something to make the team. Otherwise, he'll be back on the practice squad again this year. And for the past few days, he has been getting open and making catches during team drills. He's improving.

Jason Klien: "Will the Niners finish behind the Cardinals in the NFC West this season?"

No. The wheels could fall off completely, and the 49ers still wouldn't finish behind the Cardinals, whose starting quarterback went 1-11 last season. Hard to take them seriously.

Brockenheimer: "Will Kyle’s mustache be the final missing piece to bringing home a Lombardi?"

When Shanahan spoke to us beat writers in his office last week, he told us that he grows a mustache every offseason and cuts it off before training camp starts. This year, he got in a car accident, as you know, and he told us the mustache might have saved his life, so he's keeping it. I kid you not.