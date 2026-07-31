The 49ers Now Lead the NFL in a Worrying Statistic

Re-signing Deebo Samuel gives the San Francisco 49ers the oldest average roster in the NFL entering the 2026 season.

This is worrying. Here are three reasons why.

1. The 49ers went against their promise

The 49ers made getting younger a priority a few years ago, but that goal hasn't really materialized. Despite adding plenty of young defensive talent in 2025, they now have the NFL's oldest average roster entering the 2026 season.

Instead, the 49ers have committed to their current core, which includes bringing back both Dre Greenlaw and Samuel. Those moves add even more veteran players to an already aging roster, while concerns about durability remain.

Sooner rather than later, a rebuild will become unavoidable. Whether the 49ers like it or not, they'll eventually have to move on from some players who have long been considered indispensable.

2. Durability and health surrounding the current roster

An injured Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers is carted off the field in the first half as the 49ers played New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sept. 20, 2020. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nick Bosa is coming off the third ACL tear of his career. Fred Warner suffered the first major setback of his career after a season-ending ankle injury in Week 6.

George Kittle is also dealing with an Achilles injury and won't be available until Week 1 at the earliest, though it remains unclear how long it will take for him to hit the ground running.

Beyond the injuries themselves, there are broader questions about durability. Mike Evans, for example, had the worst season of his career last year despite building an obvious Hall of Fame résumé over the previous 11 seasons.

Christian McCaffrey has also turned 30, and statistics suggest his explosiveness may begin to decline as he enters the later stages of his career. That concern raises alarm bells considering the heavy workload he carried last season, raising questions about whether he can maintain the same level of elite production moving forward.

For a 49ers team relying heavily on veteran players, staying healthy will be a major concern.

3. Placing all your chips down could backfire

This year and 2027 are ultimately the 49ers' last chances of securing a Super Bowl with this current core. They have a good roster. While it may not be Super Bowl-caliber, it is competitive.

But with several key players aging and durability concerns mounting, San Francisco's window is quickly narrowing.

The lack of a clear plan for the future is concerning. If a Lombardi Trophy doesn't arrive, the 49ers could be facing multiple years of rebuilding before they are ready to compete again.