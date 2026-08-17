The 49ers Might Be Forced to Sign a Veteran Running Back

The San Francisco 49ers running back room has not been able to get back to good health. Similar to last year, they might have to go out and acquire a veteran running back before the start of the season.

San Francisco 49ers Might Need to Add Experienced Running Back

As things stand, Christian McCaffrey is being held out with a minor tightness issue. The battle for the 49ers backup features Jordan James and Kaelon Black. James has a rib injury that might take a few more weeks to recover from. Black has an adductor injury with no timetable to return.

James did not have any carries in the preseason last year, and Black is a rookie. They are both trending towards no carries in their first two games this year. It is hard for the 49ers to say they will be comfortable with either of these players getting touches in Week 1.

Isaac Guerendo is on the PUP. Even when he was healthy last year, the 49ers decided to trade for Brian Robinson because they did not trust Guerendo. There is no indication Guerendo will be back any time soon.

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McCaffrey will be healthy for Week 1 because the team is being extra cautious. However, they need to enter the season with a competent backup so they can limit his touches and keep him fresh through the year.

Robinson had 92 carries last year, and McCaffrey had an unsustainable amount of touches. Someone will likely need more than 100 carries this year. They drafted Black and James to be those guys, but without either having the experience, they have to have a safety plan behind them.

Khalil Herbert has 416 carries in his career. Zamir White has 198, Patrick Taylor has 104, and Sincere McCormick has 39. However, last season, those four combined for 28 carries.

In the preseason opener, McCormick was the best with 38 yards on 10 carries. Herbert had 18 yards on six carries, while White had one yard on two carries, and Taylor had an uninspiring -5 yards on five carries.

As things stand, one of those four has a great chance to make the team and compete for touches in Week 1. If that is not a sign they need a sign a running back, there is not one.

Najee Harris, Antonio Gibson, Nick Chubb, Raheem Mostert, Kareem Hunt, Miles Sanders, Alex Mattison, and Cam Akers are some of the best names available. At least they have experience and can take backup work.