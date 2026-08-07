The 49ers' New Defensive Role Could Unlock Their Young Talent

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is expected to bring a much different-looking defensive structure than what the 49ers were used to. He has already made his presence felt in practice with the addition of five-man fronts. Morris also created a new position for the defense that he calls a ‘Fever Backer’.

Raheem Morris Brings Big Changes to San Francisco 49ers Defense

Morris noted that this is not a specific position, but more of a role or a versatile mindset that a player has to take when he is in that spot. Essentially, he sees them as the tweeners who can play two different positions. Their alignment can change what defense the team is in without changing personnel.

“Fever backers are kind of those guys who bring your subtle changes, subtle different things,” Morris expanded. “They can do different things; they can play star for you; they can play outside edge. They can play sort of a big nickel; they can get on the line of scrimmage; they can use their hands.”

Morris noted that the roles will change based on utilization.

The bad news is that this is new to the 49ers defense; it is a bit confusing, and it could take time until this is fully unveiled. The good news is that the 49ers personnel appears to be perfect for this type of structure. They have a few players who can fill these roles.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mykel Williams

Williams is defined as an edge. However, he can shift inside, and the team can go from a 4-3 front to a 3-4 without changing personnel.

Romello Height

Height is more of a 3-4 outside linebacker who can play standing up. However, he can also stick his hand in the dirt and rush, and drop into coverage like an off-the-ball linebacker. When Williams slides inside, Height can come in as the speed edge.

Jaden Dugger

Dugger is an off-the-ball linebacker, but is bigger and has more athletic potential than Height as a pass rusher. He also played safety in college.

Upton Stout

Morris said that Stout could play safety and even dime backer if needed to.

Nick Martin

Martin was a tweener between an oversized safety and a small linebacker coming out of Oklahoma State.

Ji’Ayir Brown

Brown played a dime linebacker role last year. Of course, he is also the starting safety.

Based on how many, or who else, of this group is on the field, it will define what position these players are in.