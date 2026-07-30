One Change Raheem Morris Already has Made to the 49ers Defense

Raheem Morris has not been calling plays for the San Francisco 49ers for a week at training camp, and his reputation is already starting to spread across offensive players. Early reports out of training camp are that the 49ers are showing a lot of different defensive looks. One of the most notable is the usage of five-man fronts.

San Francisco 49ers are changing their defensive identity

From DeMeco Ryans to Robert Saleh, Nick Sorensen, and Steve Wilks, the 49ers have hired coaches who have primarily run even fronts. Saleh was most known for simplifying his defense and not showing versatile looks. He always had four rushers down, and hardly blitzed.

So, the addition of Morris is bringing defensive looks that the 49ers offense has hardly ever seen in practice under Kyle Shanahan. They are not going to be an exclusive 3-4 team, with three down linemen and two edge rushers on the line. However, they do have this as a tool in their bag that they can flash when needed.

Being able to get versatile with their personnel is a confusing layer that they have not forced teams to deal with. This could be a nice addition with Morris.

While the 49ers have not actually run the look with their entire starting unit healthy on the field, it is easy to envision what it could look like.

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Mykel Williams, who is a bigger body and can already slide inside, would step into the 5-technique role as an interior rusher. Alfred Collins would handle the nose tackle duties, and Osa Odighizuwa would join this duo for the three-man front.

Then, the 49ers would have Nick Bosa and Romello Height as their edge rushers, and Fred Warner would be joined by Dre Greenlaw as their linebackers. Because Williams is so versatile, the team can switch things up based on the down and look that they are seeing.

It also allows Height to get on the field for run defense snaps without having to be so close to the tackle box that he will get swallowed up with his hand in the dirt. He can play on his feet and use his speed in the run game.

Now that we know the team can use this formation, the question is how often we will see it, and when they will deploy it. This will be a storyline to follow throughout training camp.