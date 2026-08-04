Why 49ers’ Ji’Ayir Brown Believes Raheem Morris’ Defense is a Perfect Fit 

Having a new defensive coordinator every year since 2022 has been rough for the San Francisco 49ers.

Most of the players can’t establish themselves and get comfortable when it’s a revolving door. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown is a perfect example of it. He’s never had a coordinator for more than a season since he was drafted.

It’s part of why Brown has struggled in his career and can’t grow. However, with Raheem Morris at the helm, Brown has found it to be an easy transition. In fact, he believes Morris’ defense is a perfect fit for him.

Why it’s a perfect fit

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It fits more to my strong suit — reading the quarterback, being reactive, let my instinct take over. That’s probably the best part of my game,” Brown said. “That’s what I love about this scheme over the last schemes I’ve been in.”

Brown has been excited to play for Morris ever since he got hired. Being that he’s a defensive backs-oriented coach, it makes sense why he was excited. So far, his excitement has been warranted.

He’s getting a true sense of how the new defense will operate in training camp, and he’s loving it. It’s bringing out the best version of himself by amplifying his strongest traits.

“Raheem is dope. Super dope,” Brown said. “He wants football players. Previous schemes we’ve been in haven’t been that, haven’t wanted that. Raheem wants you to play football. He wants instinctive players. He wants guys who can get out there and play ball and read the quarterback. The scheme fits all of us. It’s been great to see us transition into this explosive d-back unit.”

Brown takes a subtle jab, if not a revealing comment made about playing under Robert Saleh and Nick Sorensen. Those schemes didn’t place defensive backs in optimal positions. But Morris is doing that.

He has a track record of it. Brown isn’t the only defensive back to feel this. Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir have been enjoying playing under Morris’ defense as well. It’s very defensive back-friendly.

It’s so friendly that it’s playing a significant role in Brown having the most fun he’s ever had at a 49ers training camp. That speaks volumes. It starts to make you think if there’s a decent chance Brown raises his game this year.

“This is my favorite camp since I’ve been here,” said Brown. “I love this scheme, I love the teammates I got, I’m comfortable this year four, and I’m having fun. I can’t remember the last time I’ve had this much fun.”

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