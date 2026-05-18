49ers' Offseason Plan is Reason for Optimism in 2026

The San Francisco 49ers entered the offseason with a clear direction. Rather than dramatically reshaping the roster, the goal was to tweak the roster, improve the depth, and make another Super Bowl run with the core players already in place. Whether fans loved every move or not, it is fair to say the team largely accomplished that goal.

The San Francisco 49ers' improved depth is a reason for optimism

According to Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports, the biggest reason for optimism surrounding the 49ers entering the 2026 season is the improved depth across the roster. That assessment makes a lot of sense when looking at how the offseason played out.

The 49ers already have star power. With players such as Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Trent Williams, Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner, the team was never lacking top-end talent. The bigger issue last season was what happened when injuries started to pile up and the depth behind those players was forced into larger roles.

That appears to be what San Francisco tried to address this offseason. The focus was not necessarily on adding more stars, but on creating a more stable and complete roster around the players already in place.

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The addition of Mike Evans is the obvious headline move, but even that fits the broader plan. Evans can still make a major impact, but the 49ers do not need him to carry the offense. Asking him to play more within the structure of the team instead of being the focal point every week could also help keep him healthier throughout the season.

Most of the other moves were directly tied to improving depth. The 49ers added multiple cornerbacks in free agency and through the draft to strengthen the secondary competition. Bringing back Dre Greenlaw pushes other linebackers into more natural reserve roles, while the addition of Jaden Dugger gives the defense another depth option at linebacker.

Along the defensive front, players such as Cam Sample and Romello Height may only play limited snaps, but even rotational contributions could help keep Bosa and Mykel Williams fresher over the course of the season.

The offensive line also received more support. Injuries to Williams exposed the lack of tackle depth last year, so adding Vederian Lowe, who has starting experience, gives the team a more reliable backup option.

At running back, the 49ers continue to rely heavily on McCaffrey, but they appear to believe Kaelon Black can provide more explosiveness and depth behind him than they had last season.

Wide receiver also became deeper beyond Evans. Adding Christian Kirk and De’Zhaun Stribling gives the team more flexibility and protection if injuries hit again.

The 49ers clearly entered the offseason with a specific plan and largely followed through on it. It may not have been the flashiest offseason in the league, but improving the overall depth of the roster could end up being what matters most over the course of a long season.