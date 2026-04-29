Complete 49ers Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and What Comes Next

The San Francisco 49ers have completed the NFL draft, which is usually the last big piece of the offseason before the teams start to work on the players that are a part of the 2026 roster. So, what does the 49ers offseason look like as a whole?

Free Agent Additions

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

Christian Kirk, WR, Texans

Vederien Lowe, OT, Patriots

Robert Jones, OG, Cowboys

Brett Toth, OL, Eagles

Cameron Sample, DL, Bengals

Dre Greenlaw, Broncos

Jack Jones, Dolphins

Nate Hobbs, Packers

The big names are Evans, Jones, and Greenlaw, who are penciled in as Week 1 starters right now. Evans was the big splash signing, Greenlaw is back to his old role, and Jones is the leader of a potential roster competition. Jones and Hobbs are notable because they enter a deeper cornerback room, so it will be interesting to see where they stand.

Trades

Osa Odighizuwa, Cowboys

The team sent a third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for Osa Odighizuwa. That pick turned into Jaishawn Barham, edge rusher from Michigan.

Draft Picks

Round 2, No. 33 : De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Mississippi

Round 3, No. 70: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Round 3, No. 90: Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

Round 4, No. 107: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Round 4, No. 127: Carver Willis, OL, Washington

Round 4, No. 139: Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Round 5, No. 154: Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana

Round 5, No. 179: Enrique Cruz Jr., OT, Kansas

Stribling will look to be the third wide receiver, while Height will be the third edge rusher. Black will compete for backup running back snaps. Willis is the most notable day three addition, as he has a chance to compete with Robert Jones and start at left guard.

Free Agent Losses

RB Brian Robinson (Falcons)

WR Kendrick Bourne (Cardinals)

WR Jauan Jennings

WR Skyy Moore (Packers)

OT Ben Bartch (Lions)

OG Spencer Burford (Raiders)

C Matt Hennessy (Cowboys)

Edge Clelin Ferrell

Edge Yetur Gross-Matos

Edge Bryce Huff (retiring)

DL Kalia Davis (Browns)

DL Jordan Elliott (Titans)

DL Kevin Givens

LB Eric Kendricks

LB Curtis Robinson (Cowboys)

LB Dee Winters (traded to Cowboys)

S Jason Pinnock (Giants)

P Thomas Morstead

The most notable departure right now is Jauan Jennings, who still remains unsigned. The 49ers' wide receiver room is full, so he is not coming back. The other players being unsigned to this point are not big surprises.