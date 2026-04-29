Complete 49ers Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and What Comes Next
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The San Francisco 49ers have completed the NFL draft, which is usually the last big piece of the offseason before the teams start to work on the players that are a part of the 2026 roster. So, what does the 49ers offseason look like as a whole?
Free Agent Additions
Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
Christian Kirk, WR, Texans
Vederien Lowe, OT, Patriots
Robert Jones, OG, Cowboys
Brett Toth, OL, Eagles
Cameron Sample, DL, Bengals
Dre Greenlaw, Broncos
Jack Jones, Dolphins
Nate Hobbs, Packers
The big names are Evans, Jones, and Greenlaw, who are penciled in as Week 1 starters right now. Evans was the big splash signing, Greenlaw is back to his old role, and Jones is the leader of a potential roster competition. Jones and Hobbs are notable because they enter a deeper cornerback room, so it will be interesting to see where they stand.
Trades
Osa Odighizuwa, Cowboys
The team sent a third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for Osa Odighizuwa. That pick turned into Jaishawn Barham, edge rusher from Michigan.
Draft Picks
- Round 2, No. 33 : De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Mississippi
- Round 3, No. 70: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
- Round 3, No. 90: Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana
- Round 4, No. 107: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma
- Round 4, No. 127: Carver Willis, OL, Washington
- Round 4, No. 139: Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington
- Round 5, No. 154: Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana
- Round 5, No. 179: Enrique Cruz Jr., OT, Kansas
Stribling will look to be the third wide receiver, while Height will be the third edge rusher. Black will compete for backup running back snaps. Willis is the most notable day three addition, as he has a chance to compete with Robert Jones and start at left guard.
Free Agent Losses
- RB Brian Robinson (Falcons)
- WR Kendrick Bourne (Cardinals)
- WR Jauan Jennings
- WR Skyy Moore (Packers)
- OT Ben Bartch (Lions)
- OG Spencer Burford (Raiders)
- C Matt Hennessy (Cowboys)
- Edge Clelin Ferrell
- Edge Yetur Gross-Matos
- Edge Bryce Huff (retiring)
- DL Kalia Davis (Browns)
- DL Jordan Elliott (Titans)
- DL Kevin Givens
- LB Eric Kendricks
- LB Curtis Robinson (Cowboys)
- LB Dee Winters (traded to Cowboys)
- S Jason Pinnock (Giants)
- P Thomas Morstead
The most notable departure right now is Jauan Jennings, who still remains unsigned. The 49ers' wide receiver room is full, so he is not coming back. The other players being unsigned to this point are not big surprises.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley