49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Needs to Make the Steve Young Transition

In a recent press conference, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak was asked what he wanted Brock Purdy to work on this off-season. Kubiak emphasized two things: footwork and staying in the pocket.

That echoes what Bill Walsh and offensive coordinator Mike Holmgren asked of Steve Young when he first came over from Tampa. Purdy needs to make the same transition in mindset and execution that Young did.

Behind the numbers

Purdy’s average time to throw has increased steadily. 2.67 seconds in 2023, 2.74 in 2024, and 3.14 in 2025. That’s a mix of offensive line play and Purdy’s growing confidence in his ability to elude the rush.

His rushing attempts and yardage increased from 39 carries for 144 yards in 2023 to 66 and 323 in 2024. Last year, he ran 33 times for 147 yards in nine games, which is close to matching his 2024 pace. While his running developed into a weapon, Purdy was at his most efficient as a passer in 2023, when he ran less.

In 2023, Purdy had a passer rating index of 142, which dropped to 108 in 2024 and 113 in 2025. Part of that is the league learning his playing style; part of it is Purdy’s decision making. Kubiak wants to see a return to 2023.

According to Pro Football Focus, seven of Purdy’s ten interceptions in 2025 came on plays where he took over 2.5 seconds to throw. His turnover worthy play rate went from top five in the league at 2.1% in 2024 to one of the worst in 2025 at 5.3%.

Purdy needs to develop a better feel for how to keep a pass alive with his footwork and make better decisions with the ball, both in not throwing into traffic and using check downs more often.

The importance of footwork

After leaving Iowa State, Purdy worked with a quarterback coach to improve his mechanics. The tweaks created more torque from his hips and more velocity on the ball, provided he had a stable base. When Purdy leaves his feet to make a jump pass, he loses the stable throwing base, but also that extra velocity is gone, increasing the risk of a turnover.

Young once said that he could watch game film of just his footwork to know if he played well or not. More discipline in his mindset and footwork elevated Young to a Hall of Famer.

Young’s epiphany

Acquired in 1987 in a Walsh ski mask trade for a 2nd and 4th, Young brought several bad habits with him from Tampa. Of primary concern, he looked to use his elite running ability at the first sign of pressure.

When Joe Montana missed the 1991 season with an elbow injury, Young had his opportunity. The Niners opened 2-2 as Young would break out of the pocket too early. His epiphany came in LA against the Raiders in week five. They pressured him into scrambling often, and Young went 18-35 with two picks in a 12-6 loss. Charles Haley was so angry after the defeat he punched a hole in a wall and told Young, “Joe Montana could have won that game in his sleep.”

As a resilient competitor, Young took the loss hard and the lesson of the defeat to heart. He had to evolve into the quarterback Walsh needed.

Under pressure, Young would over-stride to get away, falling out of balance to make the throw. That’s also a footwork lesson for Purdy.

Holmgren emphasized that Young needed to keep his back foot under his hip, with head, knee, and foot aligned. That kept the pass alive and Young’s body in optimal position to make an accurate, high velocity throw.

Later in the season, Young had a knee injury and Steve Bono took his place, going 5-1 by staying within the structure of the offense. Young fully understood how he needed to play. He returned for the season finale and beat Chicago 52-14. The Niners had won six in a row, were the best team in the league at that point, but didn’t make the playoffs because of Young’s rough start to the year.

The following season, Young was the league MVP.

Take it to the field

I don’t tell the story of Young’s epiphany to say that Purdy will reach the same heights. I’m just illustrating the power of full trust in the offense, a commitment to improving footwork and making better decisions with the ball. That elevates the quarterback, the offense, and the team.

Purdy has always known what he needs to do. After losses where he threw interceptions, he consistently said he needed to protect the ball. This season he must take that understanding to the field, as Young did.