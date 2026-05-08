How OC Klay Kubiak Found Out the 49ers Signed WR Mike Evans
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San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak revealed when he first learned the team had pursued Mike Evans during free agency.
San Francisco signing Evans quickly became one of the biggest moves of the offseason. Evans agreed to a three-year contract after deciding he wanted a new challenge following a Hall of Fame-caliber run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Klay Kubiak reveals how he heard the Evans deal was done
Evans’ three-year, $42 million deal proved to be an extremely affordable and team-friendly agreement for the San Francisco 49ers, with Evans himself revealing he took less money to join the organization.
"How'd I find out? The same way you guys did," Kubiak told reporters on Thursday. "It showed up on ESPN on that first day of free agency.
"We were ecstatic and fired up. Obviously, we had a plan. We evaluated him and had intentions to want to sign him, and we talked about it. But just to get it done was incredible."
Kubiak explained just how significant someone of his stature and résumé can be implemented into the offense, especially with his leadership, experience, red zone ability, and consistency helping elevate the entire receiving unit around him.
"I mean, he's a Hall of Fame wide receiver," Kubiak shared. "He's a one-on-one match-up that you can take advantage of when he's on the field, and when he's got one-on-one coverage, you want to get the ball to Mike. You feel like he's going to win.
"He's about as competitive as they come. He's a guy who's going to win his match-ups, and it's just really cool to have that alpha type of player out on the field at that position for us again.
"And we're going to use him the way he's been used his whole career, and hopefully, get a few more things out of him, too, along the way, as we get him in our program."
Providing all of their key offensive weapons stay healthy, the San Francisco 49ers arguably have one of the best offensive groups in the league for Brock Purdy to work with. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and now Evans form a trio capable of being explosive every single week while raising the standard of the entire offense in any situation.
Their combination of versatility, physicality, experience, and explosive ability gives Purdy multiple elite options and creates matchup problems for almost every defense they face.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal