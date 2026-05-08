How OC Klay Kubiak Found Out the 49ers Signed WR Mike Evans

San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak revealed when he first learned the team had pursued Mike Evans during free agency.

San Francisco signing Evans quickly became one of the biggest moves of the offseason. Evans agreed to a three-year contract after deciding he wanted a new challenge following a Hall of Fame-caliber run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Klay Kubiak reveals how he heard the Evans deal was done

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Evans’ three-year, $42 million deal proved to be an extremely affordable and team-friendly agreement for the San Francisco 49ers, with Evans himself revealing he took less money to join the organization.

"How'd I find out? The same way you guys did," Kubiak told reporters on Thursday. "It showed up on ESPN on that first day of free agency.

"We were ecstatic and fired up. Obviously, we had a plan. We evaluated him and had intentions to want to sign him, and we talked about it. But just to get it done was incredible."

Kubiak explained just how significant someone of his stature and résumé can be implemented into the offense, especially with his leadership, experience, red zone ability, and consistency helping elevate the entire receiving unit around him.

"I mean, he's a Hall of Fame wide receiver," Kubiak shared. "He's a one-on-one match-up that you can take advantage of when he's on the field, and when he's got one-on-one coverage, you want to get the ball to Mike. You feel like he's going to win.

"He's about as competitive as they come. He's a guy who's going to win his match-ups, and it's just really cool to have that alpha type of player out on the field at that position for us again.

"And we're going to use him the way he's been used his whole career, and hopefully, get a few more things out of him, too, along the way, as we get him in our program."

Providing all of their key offensive weapons stay healthy, the San Francisco 49ers arguably have one of the best offensive groups in the league for Brock Purdy to work with. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and now Evans form a trio capable of being explosive every single week while raising the standard of the entire offense in any situation.

Their combination of versatility, physicality, experience, and explosive ability gives Purdy multiple elite options and creates matchup problems for almost every defense they face.