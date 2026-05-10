Where the 49ers Want Brock Purdy to Be Better in 2026

The San Francisco 49ers made it a point to improve the wide receiver position this offseason.

But it’ll all be for naught if Brock Purdy doesn’t continue to play well and improve areas of his game. Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak shared on Friday where the 49ers want Purdy to be better in 2026.

That area is his movement in the pocket. It’s a spot-on assessment. There were countless moments last season where Purdy would bail out of pockets too early.

Rather than operate within the pocket to allow the play to unfold, he gets impatient, looking for the big play, and leaves. Sometimes it’s necessary for him to do that.

But more often than not, it leads to him pressing. That’s part of why he holds onto the football for too long, which spikes the pressure rate he receives.

Kubiak sounds off on Purdy

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“You look at plays where, ‘okay, Brock's a really athletic guy, he can make plays with his feet, but are you missing an opportunity to make a better play down the field,” Kubiak said, “maybe because you decided to run or you moved a certain way and you missed a guy down the field.’So, it's just working on pocket movement, working on ways you can move in the pocket to find throwing lanes and being more consistent in that area”

Purdy is more than capable of being sharp in the pocket. He just needs to continue to work at it and be comfortable with being uncomfortable. It’s not like standing in the pocket is easy.

And as an athletic quarterback, as Kubiak pointed out, it’s sensible why Purdy feels at ease on the move. That’s his comfort zone and is where he feels he can rip off big plays.

But the reality is that it can stall the 49ers’ offense. Kyle Shanahan’s offense has a lot more answers to the test (opposing defense) than what is shown. Purdy simply fails to utilize those answers, like checkdowns.

Being better in the pocket is a part of Purdy’s game that is limiting him. He has it in him to be sound in that area, and once he’s able to get it down, the 49ers’ offense will click at a higher level.

“He's really striving to be a better, stronger player in the pocket. And we're going to work on those things this offseason.”

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