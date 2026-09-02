49ers DC Raheem Morris Gushes Over This Defensive Lineman

With Nick Bosa out of practice, the 49ers have been able to take a closer look at their other defensive ends.

One player who has been seeing a healthy amount of starting reps is defensive end Sam Okuayinonu. He was a bit of an underrated player for the 49ers last year.

It seems he’s been taking it up a notch throughout training camp. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was asked about Okuayinonu stepping up with Bosa out, to which he replied with a gushing answer.

“I think just the pitbull mentality that he has. He’s a barnyard bully. He can do whatever you want him to do,” Morris said. “He’s kind of got that role where he can be that spinner we talked about. He can play at the line of scrimmage, plays with great strength, is able to go out there and shed blocks, be able to cause havoc.

“His ability to turn and run and get to the ball. I think we’ve seen a big-time screen. That’s a standard type play for the 49ers and what he’s able to do. So, I’m really excited about all of those guys and him getting his opportunity to go out there and do some of those things if it presents itself I know he’ll be ready.”

Okuayinonu receives a pretty big vote of confidence from Morris. Maybe he’s embellishing a bit because Okuayinonu may be in for a good chunk of playing time in Week 1.

Bosa’s status to play in Australia is up in the air. In any case, if Okuayinonu has been stepping up and impacting like Morris is making him out to be, then it’ll be huge.

The 49ers need someone at defensive end to step up. Okuayinonu can do it. He would flash a few times a game last season, despite the defensive front being mediocre.

He’s decent against the run and the pass. There’s some explosiveness and good strength when he snaps off the ball. He was a player I advocated for the 49ers to bring back in free agency.

Sure enough, they recognized that they have a solid rotational player on their hands. However, Okuayinonu must now face the reality of being one of the lead rushers with Bosa possibly out.

This will be his chance to prove whether Morris was right to gush over him.

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