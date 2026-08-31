49ers Reveal 5 New Updates After Roster Cuts

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch met with the media for the first time to kick off the 2026 season after the team made their initial roster cuts. While moves are still happening on the fluid roster, there were a few notable things to take away.

The 49ers are getting big names back at practice

Lynch and Shanahan provided some good news to kick things off. George Kittle and Malik Mustapha will practice today. It is still early, but that should have both of them in line to start for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Two position battles are wide open

While the team would like resolution on the depth chart before the season starts, the coach admitted things can be fluid. He made it clear that the starting left guard and second-string running back positions are entirely up in the air as things stand.

Carver Willis appears to have a firm lead at left guard, but the team also just added Jarrett Patterson via a trade. They also just got Kaelon Black and Jordan James back from injury. They were expected to compete for the backup job but never got the chance.

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Jarrett Patterson is coming in to compete

It sounds like Patterson is going to get a chance to make a claim for the starting guard spot. Shanahan made it clear that they like Patterson because he can play both guard and center. That is something they were getting from Brett Toth.

So, at the very least, he can compete for depth. However, experience at guard means having a shot to come in and beat out the rookie fourth-round pick who is currently holding the spot down.

49ers make two roster moves

San Francisco re-signed safety Ashtyn Davis and punter Corliss Waitman to the active roster. They put Nate Hobbs and Nick Martin on the IR. Now, they do not have to designate them to return as they would have on the initial 53-man roster. This was a roster mechanic using the two veterans.

49ers do not owe Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers have a bonus set for Aiyuk on September 1. Lynch was asked about the bonus and made it clear that the team would not have to pay Aiyuk as long as he remained on the do-not-report list. There is nothing new to report.