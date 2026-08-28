5 49ers Whose Stock Increased in Preseason Finale vs. Raiders

That's a wrap on the preseason for the San Francisco 49ers.

It was the last chance for numerous players to raise their stock as the 49ers begin to trim down and settle their roster. That said, here are the five 49ers whose stock increased the most from the preseason finale vs. the Raiders.

OL Carver Willis

Given that he started the game and received an extensive look again, I'd say it's safe to say that rookie Carver Willis has separated himself as the lead candidate to start at left guard.

In fact, I'll go so far as to say that he will be named the starting left guard for Week 1 against the Rams. Connor Colby never took any reps from there, which means Colby is cooked at left guard.

And with Robert Jones hurt, the pathway is wide open for Willis. It'd be surprising if he's not the starter, but when he does officially get it, be prepared for rookie growing pains.

RB Jordan James

It was surprising to see Jordan James play in this game after Kyle Shanahan made it sound like he wouldn't. Nevertheless, it was still awesome that James got to suit up. He needed it.

He needed to go out there and show he's not rusty. Not only did he accomplish that, but he showed he deserves a role in the offense during the regular season.

It might be a case of too little, too late since he's been out with a rib fracture. Rookie Kaelon Black is likely ahead of him. But if the 49ers ever want to operate a committee in the backfield, they can do it effectively.

CB Jack Jones

He should've had an interception in the opening series, but Jack Jones was solid against the Raiders. He was fairly sticky in coverage, which was great to see.

Numerous reports from training camp have cited him as being a playmaker, and I think this game finally showed some of that. Although I'd take it with a grain of salt.

As encouraging as his performance was, he's not known to be this good in the regular season. This could be a typical case of preseason hypnotism.

DE Keion White

It was awesome to see Keion White have some explosiveness in his reps this game. After being out with injuries, he's slowly but surely getting back into the groove of things.

His performance was a positive, which the 49ers desperately needed. Their defensive ends aren't the most inspiring right now, especially for pass rushers, so they need White to be at a strong level.

WR Jacob Cowing

Jacob Cowing didn't play in the preseason finale due to a groin injury. However, it didn't matter. His stock increased in this game thanks to Jordan Watkins.

Watkins got the nod to be the special teams return man, which is Cowing's spot. And boy, did Watkins look uncomfortable in that role. He looks slow when he is returning kicks and punts.

On top of that, he runs wide too much, and if you're not fast, you're wasting yards. Watkins also looked poor as a receiver, so everything worked out in Cowing's favor despite being inactive.

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