Preseason Is Behind the 49ers, but a Defining Week Lies Ahead
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The San Francisco 49ers' preseason is over, but one of the most important weeks of the season lies ahead before the regular season begins.
This year is different compared to previous years, and everyone knows the reason why. The 49ers will have to face the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, a 16-hour flight from San Francisco, as part of the NFL International Series.
So why is this next week so important for the 49ers?
San Francisco has to register their official 53-man roster by the 3 p.m. PT deadline on Sunday, August 30. So, as you read this, the entire coaching staff and front office are evaluating who is likely to make the roster and who will miss out.
All three preseason games are done. The 49ers picked up wins against the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, though they fell short against the Tennessee Titans. No one should care, though. It’s preseason, and these games are about giving reps to rookies, undrafted free agents, and other players fighting for a roster spot.
"I'm looking forward to figuring out exactly our final team here over these next three days," Shanahan shared with reporters.
"We've got a lot of tough decisions. They're not easy ones. I want to see how the practice squad pans out and really what our opening-day roster is going to be.
"And then, I just like when the season starts. I mean, preseason gets a little bit old, and I like when it gets real. And it's going to get real, real fast."
Injuries and the 49ers are working in tandem again, adding further complications to their roster decisions. With Week 1 approaching and the 49ers leaving a week earlier than the Rams to acclimatize ahead of the game, Shanahan spoke about the final preparations in case of any roster mishaps.
"And that's why we have these mandatory three days off right now," Shanahan continued. "But when we get back, we have those two and a half days before we get on the plane. In those two and a half days, we'll see our practice schedule. We'll at least get two big ones in, maybe a possible third. But I'm really curious to how it goes those three days before we go down there."
It remains unclear whether notable veterans George Kittle and Nick Bosa will make the trip. Kittle's return could be a big boost, but there are positives and negatives to consider.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal