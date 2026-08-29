Preseason Is Behind the 49ers, but a Defining Week Lies Ahead

The San Francisco 49ers' preseason is over, but one of the most important weeks of the season lies ahead before the regular season begins.

This year is different compared to previous years, and everyone knows the reason why. The 49ers will have to face the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, a 16-hour flight from San Francisco, as part of the NFL International Series.

So why is this next week so important for the 49ers?

Aug 3, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during training camp at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco has to register their official 53-man roster by the 3 p.m. PT deadline on Sunday, August 30. So, as you read this, the entire coaching staff and front office are evaluating who is likely to make the roster and who will miss out.

All three preseason games are done. The 49ers picked up wins against the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, though they fell short against the Tennessee Titans. No one should care, though. It’s preseason, and these games are about giving reps to rookies, undrafted free agents, and other players fighting for a roster spot.

"I'm looking forward to figuring out exactly our final team here over these next three days," Shanahan shared with reporters.

"We've got a lot of tough decisions. They're not easy ones. I want to see how the practice squad pans out and really what our opening-day roster is going to be.

"And then, I just like when the season starts. I mean, preseason gets a little bit old, and I like when it gets real. And it's going to get real, real fast."

Injuries and the 49ers are working in tandem again, adding further complications to their roster decisions. With Week 1 approaching and the 49ers leaving a week earlier than the Rams to acclimatize ahead of the game, Shanahan spoke about the final preparations in case of any roster mishaps.

"And that's why we have these mandatory three days off right now," Shanahan continued. "But when we get back, we have those two and a half days before we get on the plane. In those two and a half days, we'll see our practice schedule. We'll at least get two big ones in, maybe a possible third. But I'm really curious to how it goes those three days before we go down there."

It remains unclear whether notable veterans George Kittle and Nick Bosa will make the trip. Kittle's return could be a big boost, but there are positives and negatives to consider.