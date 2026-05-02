49ers Rookie Kaelon Black Always Will be Compared to This Player

The most head-scratching pick the San Francisco 49ers made in the NFL draft last week was for Indiana running back Kaelon Black.

They took him in the third round with the 90th overall pick. Considering that this year's running back class was extremely underwhelming, it was wild to see the 49ers get him there.

Clearly, they felt Black was a prospect they couldn't wait for. In fact, the 49ers viewed him as the second-best running back in the NFL draft.

"We had him as the second-rated back on the board," Kyle Shanahan said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. "Right or wrong, that's our evaluation."

The pressure as a third-round running back was already on, but now Shanahan has placed more on Black's shoulders because he will be compared to another player.

Black will be compared to...

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

That player is Notre Dame's Jadarian Price, who was drafted 32nd overall by the Seattle Seahawks. Since the 49ers had Black as the No. 2, it has to mean Jeremiyah Love was No. 1.

And if Black is over Price, the 49ers have to believe the Seahawks massively reached for Price. This is a scenario where Shanahan simply fell in love with a prospect.

It's pretty far-fetched to consider Black as the second-best running back in the draft. Just look at how Shanahan talked up Black in his post-draft press conference.

"The physicality he ran with, how he broke tackles when he did get into open space, how he didn't sit there and stutter his feet, he just broke to open spots and got yards," said Shanahan. "And then what he did at his pro day. When you see a tough, hard-nosed runner who ends up running the 40 that he did, to know what else is in his body for more explosiveness and stuff like that."

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) rushes the ball Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Black will forever be compared to Price, which is unfair. He's not going to receive much playing time with Christian McCaffrey ahead of him.

Then there's Jordan James, who has a leg up on him with understanding the offense. The Seahawks will actually be using Price with Kenneth Walker gone and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL.

All of this pressure is thanks to Shanahan for selecting him in the third round and for calling him their second-rated running back. Black can't fail like the previous running backs they've drafted.

Otherwise, the 49ers will forever be a meme for taking running backs in the third round.