What the Worst Pick of the 2026 NFL Draft was for the 49ers

It's never a surprise anymore that the San Francisco 49ers have a head-scratching NFL draft.

They tend to make draft picks that no one saw coming, which is why a lot of the players they do select never end up contributing. That was once again the case in this year's draft.

The majority of the draft picks that the 49ers made were reaches. However, there was one pick in particular that was the worst one of their 2026 NFL draft class.

The worst pick for the 49ers was...

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) rushes the ball Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was selecting Indiana running back Kaelon Black in the third round with the 90th overall pick. You just knew the 49ers were going to take a running back.

The writing was on the wall, given the state of the position, which is why I had written about them targeting a running back at the beginning of April.

However, I didn't expect the 49ers to continue with their past mistakes of drafting one in the third round. I anticipated it occurring in the fourth round or later if they added more picks.

Taking a running back in the third round will not be an egregious pick, especially this year. It was by far the most underwhelming running back class in years.

There's a reason why the 49ers were only the third team to take a running back in the first three rounds. No other team liked the players at the position this year that early.

Yet, the 49ers decided to take one despite that. To make matters worse, they took Black over players like Jonah Coleman and Emmett Johnson. Those players would've been more valid at No. 90.

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) rushes up the field for a touchdown Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It still would've been a rough pick to make, but at least they would've taken the more proven, productive players. Black would've been there for the 49ers on Day 3.

The third round is a fairly valuable round for teams. That is still a chance to find a starter or a key role player. Maybe even a future impactful starter. You can't confidently say Black has a chance at that.

To select him with the 90th overall pick is egregious. It's a massive overspend. The next running back taken was Coleman, and he didn't go until the 108th pick, 18 picks later.

Everything about drafting Black is errant. Kyle Shanahan used attrition as one point of emphasis for drafting black, which is sound, but not in the third for a player of his caliber.

Black was a rotational player who had only one year of production. Drafting him later would've been better aligned with his profile.

Instead, the 49ers fell in love and valued need as they always do.

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