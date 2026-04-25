Why the 49ers Drafting a Running Back Isn’t a Surprise

The San Francisco 49ers drafting a running back isn’t as surprising as it’s being made out to be.

Yes, the position group wasn’t exactly at the top of San Francisco’s shopping list, but it also wasn’t one they could afford to ignore with long-term planning in mind. Unlike quarterback or linebacker, where depth is already strong, adding a running back still addresses a practical need within the roster.

Drafting Kaelon Black will help Christuian McCaffrey's workload

Kaelon Black participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the past, the 49ers have drafted six running backs in as many years, and while the current depth chart would make him the fifth member, it’s possible the front office could move on from Isaac Guerendo and give Patrick Taylor Jr. an even more reduced role moving forward.

Bringing in Kaelon Black should provide a solid depth option for the 49ers. The team has acknowledged multiple times that Christian McCaffrey’s workload from last season won’t be repeated, especially given how heavily he was used while still staying healthy throughout.

To better manage that load, Black is likely to see snaps alongside Jordan James, a player Kyle Shanahan has consistently spoken highly of.

In the long term, this move could prove to be a smart way to preserve McCaffrey’s durability while maintaining explosiveness on offensive.

Nick Rodecap of WIUX Sports provided an intriguing summary of how Kaelon Black featured in Fernando Mendoza’s Indiana offense - a player who was selected first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

"He was extremely reliable in short-yardage situations, as he seemingly always found a way to at least gain some yardage in difficult situations," Rodecap said.

"I also think that he was a great pass blocker. He and Hemby both made that a focal point in their playstyles in 2025, and it paid big dividends... Black always did his best to keep Fernando Mendoza clean."

Black believes his college experience makes him a strong fit for Shanahan’s offensive system.

After modest early seasons, he broke out in 2023 with 637 rushing yards. His peak came in 2025, rushing for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns, highlighting his efficiency and ability to handle an increased workload.

"It's a style that I'm comfortable with," admitted Black. "We ran a lot of outside zone at IU as well, even back to my days at JMU. So I feel running outside zone is going to be even more of my bread and butter now."