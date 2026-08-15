49ers Rookies Shine and Position Groups Flop in Loss to Titans

The 49ers lost their preseason opener to Tennessee 19-13 in a mixed-bag performance of problems and successes. It’s early, but four rookies stood out and this may prove to be the Niners’ best draft class since 2020. WR De’Zhaun Stribling, DT Gracen Halton, DB Ephesians Prysock and LB Jayden Dugger all played well. A breakdown by position group:

QB

Kurtis Rourke 12-14 for 101 yards, with an 18-yard completion to Jordan Watkins called back on a penalty. Rourke was efficient and sharp, particularly in third down conversions. He injured his ribs on a highly questionable QB draw call looking for a touchdown at the end of the game. Adrian Martinez was 16-30 for 159 yards with two sacks and played worse than those numbers would indicate.

RB

Sincere McCormick led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 38 yards. Khalil Herbert had the longest run from scrimmage at a paltry 8 yards. He showed his value in the passing game with two catches for 35 yards.

OL

A poor performance on the ground, the Niners averaged three yards per carry on 28 rushes for 84 yards. No holes. At left guard, Robert Jones got the start and had some nice plays and brutal penalties, but on balance, he was ineffective. Rookie tackle Enrique Cruz Jr. looked lost. The backs were 3rd stringers but there was nowhere for them to run. Pass protection was good, only two sacks for Martinez.

Kevin Zeitler is still available in free agency. 36 but proven effective. Zeitler ranked 13th among all guards last year by PFF, 9th in pass protection, 20th in run blocking. Should the Niners sign him yes, will they it’s the Niners, highly unlikely.

TE

A non-factor in the game. This week nfl.com listed players they think will be let go by cutdown day. The best talent is at tight end including Dawson Knox of Buffalo, T.J. Hockenson of Minnesota, and Chicago’s Cole Kmet.

WR

De’Zhaun Stribling was reliable, with seven catches on eight targets with a long of 32. He is solidifying his case to start. Jordan Watkins also played well, six catches for 59 yards, and he was the first option at punt returner.

If the Niners keep six receivers per usual Watkins is clearly in the lead for 6th man. Malik Turner had two catches, Will Pauling three, but as of now they both lose the final WR roster slot to Watkins.

DT

Alfred Collins was out of shape and put on skates, he had no stats in the game. Robert Saleh knows the weaknesses of this defense; he attacked the interior run D early and often.



Rookie Gracen Halton played well, a solid run stop and a sack called back by penalty. UDFA James Thompson Jr. had a QB hit and half a sack with three tackles. His DT roster competition Sebastian Valdez had five tackles including a tackle for loss. Advantage Valdez.

Edge

New acquisition Ogbo Okoronkwo had a sack. Thompson and hybrid defender Larry Worth III shared a sack. Tatum Bethune had a sack on a blitz. Rookie Romello Height had one tackle. Quinton Bell had good flashes.

With Nick Bosa’s health a question mark and Height not impressing so far, the Niners still need to find an impact pass rusher from the outside. Rumor is John Lynch is looking for a “right price” deal to acquire an edge.

LB

Nick Martin led the team with eight tackles, but that reflected playing time more than impact. He needs a head of steam to make tackles, lacking the power to win matchups straight up. I think Martin may best be used as a designated blitzer this year, he needs to add more core strength.

Jayden Dugger impressed with smart diagnostics and two solo stops. Tatum Bethune with a sack on six tackles. Worth had three tackles. Garett Wallow did not play well.

Secondary

Prysock leveraged his closing ability and length for a pass breakup and solid coverage, including effective snaps against #4 overall pick Carnell Tate. Ashtyn Davis, Eli Apple and Darrell Luter Jr. had PBUs.



At safety, Marques Sigle was an afterthought on the field, two tackles. Same as Davis and UDFA Jalen Stroman. Once again safety looks to be a liability going into the season.

The Niners have a joint practice against the Chargers on Tuesday, and face them for their second exhibition game on Thursday night in LA.