Mac Jones Props Up a Forgotten 49ers Player

It’s easy for a 49ers wide receiver to get lost in the shuffle at the position.

Despite losing Ricky Pearsall for the season, they still have a solid group. Mike Evans is the obvious headliner; Deebo Samuel’s return has sparked excitement, and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling is intriguing.

Even veteran Demarcus Robinson is getting his flowers for how well he’s been performing in training camp. These four receivers have made the rest of the players at the position forgettable.

However, one of those forgotten players was brought up to Mac Jones during his press conference on Thursday. That receiver is Jordan Watkins. Here’s what Jones had to say about him.

Jones props up Watkins

Aug 6, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) during training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I really like Jordan. He's one of my good buddies on the team and he's always got a good attitude,” Jones said. “He just goes out there and runs fast. With us, we're very similar because we're hard on ourselves. So, like, if he has a bad play, I always try to, like, go up to him and be like, ‘Hey, play the next play. It's all good.’

“Similar with me, if I have a bad play, I want him to do the same and we kind of have that relationship. So, for him, it's just playing that next play as best he can, and he's done a better job of that this training camp, and he's really fast and has a lot of talent and has played in a lot of big-time football in college so, you know that he has what it takes to be really good.”

It’s awesome to see Jones show some love to Watkins. He’s easily been a forgotten player with how he continues to get pushed down the depth chart with all of the additions this year.

However, Jones’ comments on Watkins are also insightful. It sounds like Watkins is making his fair share of mistakes in training camp. Why else would Jones bring up “bad plays” when talking about Watkins?

It’s because Watkins is committing some, if not a lot. Surely Watkins is feeling down about it, and since Jones is “good buddies” with him, he surely knows what Watkins is thinking and feeling.

If he’s actually committing mistakes in practice, which reports from media members in attendance can attest to a degree, he’s toast. Watkins cannot afford to falter in camp.

He’s already in a difficult position as it is, as well as Jacob Cowing. He needed to reel off multiple strong practices consecutively, especially with Evans and Stribling out.

This is his time to shine and to impress the coaches. Unfortunately, he doesn’t seem to be flashing enough. I wouldn’t expect anything of Watkins this year.

He’ll continue to be a receiver lost in the shuffle.

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