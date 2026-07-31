49ers Signing Deebo Samuel All But Confirms Ricky Pearsall’s Status
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After over a year since he was traded to the Washington Commanders, Deebo Samuel is back with the San Francisco 49ers.
His return was the most predictable transaction after the 49ers conveyed they have concerns about Ricky Pearsall’s knee swelling, which is tied to the PCL injury he suffered last year.
All options are on the table for Pearsall. However, now that they’ve brought back Samuel and signed him to a one-year, $7 million deal, it all but confirms the option they’ve chosen.
Pearsall’s status is obvious now
Pearsall is bound to have surgery on his knee now that Samuel is reunited with the 49ers. The moment they signed him, it became obvious which course of action Pearsall is taking with his knee.
They never would’ve added him if they thought Pearsall wasn’t gonna have surgery or if he’d be back some time soon. Otherwise, why add him now? The 49ers had all this time to bring him back.
Since they’re doing it now, it should be assumed that Pearsall is done for the season. This was always the most likely choice that he and the 49ers would take.
Pearsall tried allowing time and rest to help with his PCL injury. He got about five months of it from the moment the 49ers were bounced from the playoffs.
Unfortunately, it didn't do the trick. Surgery appeared to be an option for Pearsall early in the offseason as well, but there was concern he'd miss the season.
Since surgery would knock out his season, they viewed the best choice to make was to take the conservative approach first to see if his PCL would heal.
Now that it's clear that it didn't work, surgery is the way to go, which will end his 2026 campaigns. It's a significant bummer for Pearsall.
This season was a pivotal year for him as he entered the third year of his rookie contract. The 49ers were going to have to make a decision on his fifth-year option after the season.
But now that surgery is imminent, there's zero chance they will do it now. They can't. It would be malpractice for them to pick it up.
Pearsall is injury-prone. He can't catch a break, and this is sadly his reality as an NFL player. The 49ers will move on with Samuel and be better for it with a dependable player.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN