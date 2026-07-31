49ers Signing Deebo Samuel All But Confirms Ricky Pearsall’s Status

After over a year since he was traded to the Washington Commanders, Deebo Samuel is back with the San Francisco 49ers.

His return was the most predictable transaction after the 49ers conveyed they have concerns about Ricky Pearsall’s knee swelling, which is tied to the PCL injury he suffered last year.

All options are on the table for Pearsall. However, now that they’ve brought back Samuel and signed him to a one-year, $7 million deal, it all but confirms the option they’ve chosen.

Pearsall’s status is obvious now

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pearsall is bound to have surgery on his knee now that Samuel is reunited with the 49ers. The moment they signed him, it became obvious which course of action Pearsall is taking with his knee.

They never would’ve added him if they thought Pearsall wasn’t gonna have surgery or if he’d be back some time soon. Otherwise, why add him now? The 49ers had all this time to bring him back.

Since they’re doing it now, it should be assumed that Pearsall is done for the season. This was always the most likely choice that he and the 49ers would take.

Pearsall tried allowing time and rest to help with his PCL injury. He got about five months of it from the moment the 49ers were bounced from the playoffs.

Unfortunately, it didn't do the trick. Surgery appeared to be an option for Pearsall early in the offseason as well, but there was concern he'd miss the season.

Since surgery would knock out his season, they viewed the best choice to make was to take the conservative approach first to see if his PCL would heal.

Now that it's clear that it didn't work, surgery is the way to go, which will end his 2026 campaigns. It's a significant bummer for Pearsall.

This season was a pivotal year for him as he entered the third year of his rookie contract. The 49ers were going to have to make a decision on his fifth-year option after the season.

But now that surgery is imminent, there's zero chance they will do it now. They can't. It would be malpractice for them to pick it up.

Pearsall is injury-prone. He can't catch a break, and this is sadly his reality as an NFL player. The 49ers will move on with Samuel and be better for it with a dependable player.

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