49ers Bring Deebo Samuel Back to Replace Injured Pearsall

Ricky Pearsall could face season-ending knee surgery, and the Niners acted quickly to replace him, bringing free agent receiver Deebo Samuel back to Santa Clara.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Samuel will return on a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with incentives.

Pearsall’s PCL injury flared up yet again this week, indicating that rest will not solve the problem. If Pearsall has major knee surgery, as rumored, that will probably end his season. In combination with Christian Kirk being out with a strained calf, a move for Samuel makes sense for a team down two receivers.

The Good

Samuel fills several needs. A healthy receiver who knows the system well, has the full trust of Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy, and delivers missing skill sets. The Niners ranked an uncharacteristic 19th in receiving yards after catch last year. Samuel ranked 14th in the league in YAC and 6th among receivers.

With Pearsall going down, the Niners also need a receiver who excels in slants and is a home run threat to score from anywhere on the field.

Last year in Washington, Samuel had 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns, with 64% of his receiving yards coming on YAC.

Now 30, and on a one-year contract, Samuel put in the work this summer to be in top shape. The Niners are getting an optimized Deebo.

The Not So Good

Samuel paved the way for his own exit by punching the long snapper in frustration over missed field goals. At least the kicking problem has been solved with Eddy Pineiro, but Samuel needs to dial back the diva.

In the recent past, Samuel has been vocal when he hasn’t been featured in the offense and gets fewer opportunities than he expects. When that happened, Shanahan catered to Samuel in the next game. In those matchups, Deebo was happy being the focal point…in a Niner loss.

With Shanahan’s concussion, players may ease up on the diva antics. Whether Samuel can do that this year, we’ll see.

A Risk Worth Taking



Samuel fills an important role and rounds out the skill sets of the receiver room. The 49ers need a slant/YAC guy, and he may also get a look as a kick returner. There are risks in a reunion, but Samuel is a gamble that Shanahan is comfortable with, and someone who can contribute immediately.