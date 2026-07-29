Report: Ricky Pearsall Out of 49ers Camp With Knee Swelling

You can't make this up.

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is being held out of training camp with knee swelling. It is the same knee on which he suffered a PCL injury last season, per On SI's Grant Cohn.

The 49ers are concerned about his knee swelling and are weighing all of their options. So, Pearsall only made it through a couple of practices before being injured again.

This is the story of his career since he was drafted. And with that, it officially places him as a whiffed draft pick for the 49ers. He cannot be relied upon.

Now that he's out for the foreseeable future, or maybe even the entire 2026 season, the 49ers will look to rookie De'Zhaun Stribling. There's also another route for them to consider.

Where the 49ers go from here

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) looks on in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stribling's role may increase over time, but probably not immediately. With Pearsall hurt, you can fully expect the 49ers to reunite with Deebo Samuel. He's been a free agent all offseason.

There's no other wide receiver that makes sense for the 49ers to sign than Samuel. He will be back on the field and integrated into the offense as if he never left.

Pearsall's injury gives them the perfect excuse to bring Samuel back. However, if they do, that'll be a signal that Pearsall has no shot at playing this season.

The best-case scenario would be that he only misses the majority of the season. But at that point, why even bring him back? It's better to let him get back in shape behind the scenes.

This injury, assuming it shuts him down for the season, seals his fate with his rookie contract. There's zero chance the 49ers will pick up his fifth-year option now.

2026 was already a prove-it year for Pearsall. Yet, all he's done is continue to prove that he's injury-prone. No one should really be surprised by this.

His injury also validates the 49ers further in their selection of Stribling. Suddenly, reaching for him, if you felt that way, doesn't look as wild in hindsight.

If anything, they are starting to look like geniuses. They'll definitely become that if Stribling performs well this season.

Going from Pearsall to Samuel is a downgrade in talent. Samuel isn't the same player anymore, but since he's typically healthy, relative to Pearsall, it's an overall upgrade.

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