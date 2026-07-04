The 49ers' Young Core Raises More Questions Than Their Aging Stars

Most of the attention around the San Francisco 49ers this season is focused on the star talent and how healthy they can stay. The team needs peak seasons from George Kittle, Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner one more time. However, for as important as those stars are, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated argues that it is the young core that is more important to the 2026 success.

“To me, for San Francisco to keep the breakneck pace that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have set for nearly a decade, the development of young players across the roster is going to be a big key. So, guys such as Ricky Pearsall, De’Zhaun Stribling, Dominick Puni, Alfred Collins, Mykel Williams, C.J. West, Renardo Green, Upton Stout and Malik Mustapha have to come along and supplement the bigger aging names.”

San Francisco 49ers need their young core to step up in 2026

Breer named all of the notable players on rookie contracts who should see the field for significant snaps in 2026. He could add rookies Romello Height and Gracen Halton into the mix as well.

These are the players who are going to define what happens with the 49ers. The issue is that we do not know just how good most of these players are.

Ricky Pearsall flashes every time he sees the field. He also rarely sees the field. He has played in 20 of the 49ers' 34 regular-season games since being drafted.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alfred Collins flashed a run defender during his rookie season, but appears to be giving very little in the passing game. C.J. West has been a rotational player at best. Meanwhile, former first-round pick Mykel Williams might have the most questions of any player in that draft class after his rookie season.

His only sack last year came aligned inside, which he does not do often. Renardo Green was strong in his rookie season, but not nearly as reliable in year two. Malik Mustapha has been good when he is on the field, but he has missed a chunk of time already due to an ACL tear.

Upton Stout and Dominick Puni have generally looked like core pieces of the team. Puni started the year banged up, but has now strung together two good seasons. If Stout can play as well in year two as he did in his rookie season, he would lock down his status as well.

Still, those are a lot of questions for what should be the most important pieces of the roster.