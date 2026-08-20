6 49ers With the Most to Gain in Preseason Game vs. Chargers

The second preseason game for the San Francisco 49ers will take place tonight against the Los Angeles Chargers.

They’ll get a second crack at the Chargers after they conducted a joint practice with them on Tuesday. This game will act as another chance for several players to raise their stock. With that said, here are the six 49ers with the most to gain.

OL Carver Willis

There’s no better moment for rookie Carver Willis to begin to stake his claim as the starting left guard than in this game. He’s their last hope after the 49ers moved on from Connor Colby.

Willis will need to show something promising that entices the 49ers to play him more with the starters than Robert Jones. Even if he struggles, it’s fine. He just needs something positive for the 49ers to work with.

OL Robert Jones

Speaking of Jones, he needs to step up too. This game is just as important to him as it is for Willis. He opened up the preseason opener as the starting left guard instead of Colby.

Unfortunately, he didn’t do anything to instill confidence. And if he replicates that performance, he’ll give all of the momentum to Willis. It’ll also be telling whether he starts the game or Willis does. Watch for that.

RB Kaelon Black

Rookie Kaelon Black is easily one of the most intriguing players to watch in this game. Similar to De’Zhaun Stribling, he was a polarizing draft selection, especially given the 49ers’ history of drafting running backs.

Black will get to show everyone a glimpse of his talent. No one has seen much of him in training camp since he was dealing with an abductor strain. He barely returned to practice this week, so I’d imagine he won’t see a ton of playing time.

CB Ephesians Prysock

The top player to keep an eye on in this game should be rookie Ephesians Prysock. His standalone highlight against the Titans was enough to make him a very interesting player to watch in this one.

Prysock has physical traits that no one else in the 49ers’ secondary possesses. The 49ers should start him in the game and see how he fares. Developing him can significantly improve their secondary.

WR Jordan Watkins

With Christian Kirk still on the mend, this game provides another great opportunity for Jordan Watkins. He’s fallen under the radar in the last couple of weeks and didn’t have a great outing in the preseason opener.

He needs to take advantage and ball out in this game. It doesn’t necessarily have to be through stats. If he can show explosiveness in his routes, blocking ability, and reliable hands, he’ll raise his stock.

WR Jacob Cowing

Last but not least is Jacob Cowing. He could end up missing the final roster cuts in a couple of weeks. As usual, injuries have derailed him in training camp. It’s a yearly occurrence.

That makes this game important for him to execute on every level that a third-year receiver in the 49ers’ offense should manage. Otherwise, he’ll make it easy for the 49ers to pass on him.

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