5 49ers Whose Stock Lowered in the Preseason Opener

Not everything was perfectly positive for the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener loss to the Tennessee Titans.

There were some negatives to the game, specifically with player performances. Here are five 49ers whose stock lowered after the preseason opener.

Christian Kirk

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With how great De'Zhaun Stribling performed, he placed his claim to being the cemented No. 3 receiver in the offense. Demarcus Robinson is surely No. 4, or will fluctuate with Stribling.

That pushes down every other receiver, including veteran Christian Kirk. He's yet to practice with the 49ers as he nurses a calf strain. He's missed so much time that he's never going to find a role.

Unless he practices soon, I'd expect Kirk to be cut. He'd be a waste of a roster spot, given how far behind he is. Plus, he's not a reliable player, given his recent injury history.

Jacob Cowing

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (19) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The same goes for Jacob Cowing. He's been out of action due to a hip flexor injury. He's one of many players who can't afford to miss time.

Cowing needed training camp and every preseason game to not only stake a claim to rise up the depth chart, but also to hold onto a roster spot. He is definitely a cut candidate after camp.

Jordan Watkins is the player he needed to overcome, but since Watkins is playing and he's not, it makes for an easy decision for the 49ers.

Nick Martin

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin (45) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before training camp started, I had Nick Martin listed as a trade candidate. Jaden Dugger was drafted at the behest of linebackers coach K.J. Wright, and I'm sure Raheem Morris was a fan of it as well.

Martin had to perform at a high level to convince the coaches, but after he didn't impress against the Titans, he's easily going to be off the team, especially since he played in the third quarter. That means they needed to see something from him.

A trade to the Titans is what I've been mentioning since Robert Saleh is the one who wanted Martin last year. He just got a close-up view of Martin in joint practice and in the game, so don't be surprised if it happens.

Romello Height

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Romello Height (94) watches from the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Romello Height is a rookie who I've hyped up the most, as he has the best chance of being the most impactful rookie. However, he didn't sniff much of an impact in the preseason opener.

Now, there were a couple of times he stunted on a pass rush to set up fellow rookie Gracen Halton nicely to make a play. But that's unique to Height. Other defensive ends could've done that.

What stood out the most about Height is that he didn't look impressive off the snap. He's supposed to be insanely quick in that facet, but he didn't stand out. His stock took a bit of a hit in this game.

Marques Sigle

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Probably the most disappointing player on the 49ers against Tennessee was Marques Sigle. He had a missed tackle that would've prevented the early touchdown.

That's a common theme for him from last season. You'd like to see him be sharper. Overall, he didn't stand out impressively or do anything that made you feel confident in his abilities.

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