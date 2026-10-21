5 Realistic Trade Targets for the 49ers Ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. With defensive tackle being one of their most glaring needs, who are the most likely trade options for the 49ers?

5 best targets for the San Francisco 49ers to trade for on the defensive line

Daron Payne

The 49ers just saw Payne up close and personal to decide if he is worth acquiring in a trade. Payne is in the last year of his deal with Washington, and they are sitting at 1-4-1. Getting something back would make sense. The former first-round pick would instantly be the 49ers' best run defender.

Zach Sieler

Sieler might cost more to acquire than Payne. He is two years older, but he is signed through the 2029 season. Getting that type of team control will require more draft capital. Sieler only had five sacks last year, but had 20 in the two years combined before that.

The 0-5 Dolphins are looking to rebuild, and the current GM and head coach did not draft Sieler. They could try to trade him while his value is still high.

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Vita Vea

The 49ers were linked to Vita Vea earlier in the offseason when he had contract issues. While Tampa Bay extended Vea, they did not add too much in guarantees to the point that he is now untradable. Tampa Bay is sitting at 1-5, and they might be firing their head coach soon.

Vea is still one of the best run defenders in the NFL and he has won a Super Bowl. That type of impact and experience would be valuable. The 49ers could try to re-open trade talks.

A’Shawn Robinson

If the 49ers cannot pry Vea away from the Bucs, Robinson is a great consolation prize. Robinson has been as good, if not better than Vea as a run defender this year. He is a leader in the locker room. Robinson has 11 years of NFL experience. However, this veteran being on a one-year deal should make him easier to obtain in a trade.

DeForest Buckner

The Colts trading for DeForest Buckner when they could have taken a quarterback with that first-round pick might end up being the reason Buckner heads back to the 49ers years later. The Colts fired the GM who made the Buckner trade. Now, the All-Pro defensive tackle is not happy with the organization and is a free agent at the end of the year. The Colts could let him leave for nothing, or they could trade him for something now.