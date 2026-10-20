Ranking 15 NFL Players Who Could Be Traded By the Nov. 10 Deadline

A month is an eternity in the NFL. Yet it can also pass in a blink of an eye.

As we approach the Nov. 10 trade deadline , a few things stand out from a seller’s standpoint. The winless teams (the Chargers and Dolphins) will be moving veteran pieces, smartly trying to shed salary while adding capital for the loaded 2027 draft .

Then there are squads like the Buccaneers and Cardinals, who aren’t staring at a win-column goose egg but should know enough to realize this season isn’t going anywhere beyond the 17th game. Finally, the Eagles will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season due to his issue with blood clots. Even with Hurts, Philadelphia was 2–3 and struggling to stay relevant in the NFC East .

In short, teams will be taking calls in the weeks ahead from contenders hoping to shore up their chances of making a deep run come January. But which players are most likely to draw interest and potentially be on the move?

We’ll look at 15 names that should be the subject of many phone calls.

15. Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin has spent his entire 10-year career with the Buccaneers, but Tampa Bay should consider all calls. At 30, he’s a veteran who is more valuable to a team fighting for his second ring. Through six games, Godwin has 23 catches for 216 yards. Any team that acquires Godwin would pay a prorated salary of $22 million, with a $20.5 million team option in 2027.

Potential fits: Packers, Giants

14. Josh Uche, DE, Miami Dolphins

Uche has bounced around in recent years. The 28-year-old has played for the Patriots, Chiefs, Eagles and Dolphins since the start of 2024, notching only four sacks. However, he’s a rotational pass-rush piece who is making $1.25 million in base salary this season before hitting free agency. He’s an extremely affordable commodity who has one sack and two tackles for loss this year.

Potential fits: Bears, 49ers

13. Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston has been a roller-coaster ride throughout his four-year career. He’s notched more than 700 yards in two of his three full seasons, but he also has a well-chronicled drops problem and has never caught more than 60.7% of his targets. Still, at 6'2" and 208 pounds and slated for free agency after this year, he’s an enticing addition who has 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Potential fits: Panthers, Chiefs

12. Zach Sieler, DT, Miami Dolphins

Sieler is an interesting trade chip. On one hand, he’s already 31 and he’s signed through 2029 with base salaries of $12.6 million, $15.4 million and $16.2 million, respectively. In short, he’s not cheap to acquire. Conversely, none of that money is guaranteed, and he could be traded for and then released for no dead cap charge if things don’t work out. For Miami, it makes sense to move on, but what’s the right price point? Since 2023, Sieler has 27.5 sacks.

Potential fits: Lions, Cowboys

11. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Rumors have suggested the Eagles might move off Goedert as he’s aged and dealt with injuries, missing at least three games in four of the past five years. Yet, Goedert has held on, and now might be the time for Philadelphia to cut ties. Goedert is 31 years old and hasn’t had 600 yards since the 2022 season. He won’t bring a premium, but Goedert is a useful player with a ton of postseason experience.

Potential fits: Panthers, Seahawks

10. Daron Payne, DT, Washington Commanders

Slated to hit free agency after this season, Payne is a fascinating player to watch. At 29, he hasn’t had more than four sacks or 11 quarterback hits since 2022, the lone time he was a Pro Bowler. Still, he’s an impact player on the inside who commands double teams, logging at least 61% of the snaps every year of his career. If Washington makes Payne available, expect a market to develop.

Potential fits: Lions, 49ers

9. Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans

In his seventh year and about to become a free agent for the second time in his career, Pollard should be a desirable piece for a team needing punch in the backfield. Coming off four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Pollard is a reliable back who has missed only four games over the past five years. He’s also a solid receiver with at least 30 catches in each of those campaigns. Pollard can either be a complementary runner or a lead back.

Potential fits: Jaguars, Seahawks

Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has only nine receptions this season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

8. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

As a rookie, Thomas looked like the next superstar receiver, totaling 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. Since then, his numbers and snaps have diminished, and now he’s fourth on the depth chart behind Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and rookie Josh Cameron. It might take a rich offer to get general manager James Gladstone to move off the 2024 first-round pick, but it also might be in everyone’s best interest.

Potential fits: Bills, Rams

7. Stefon Diggs, WR, Washington Commanders

Diggs will turn 33 next month and is on a one-year deal. In other words, there’s no reason to waste time on the Commanders, who appear destined for a below-.500 season. Through five games, Diggs has caught 18 passes for 170 yards, making him a worthwhile target for a contender looking to add a veteran pass catcher with postseason experience.

Potential fits: Chiefs, Ravens

6. Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals

Baker is not the typical veteran acquisition. He’s an eight-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro who has been incredibly durable and productive. This year, Baker already has 3.5 sacks and three passes defensed with an interception. Signed through 2027 with a $16 million base salary next year, Baker won’t come cheap. But with his past and present production, he might be the best player on the market.

Potential fits: Bills, Bears

5. Landon Dickerson, G, Philadelphia Eagles

Dickerson has played only one game this year, but he’s been durable, missing only four games over the previous three years. A three-time Pro Bowler, he was once part of a dominant Eagles line, including Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens and Jason Kelce. All of those other players are gone now, and with Philadelphia in the midst of a long season, Dickerson could bring back a premium with two years remaining on his contract at $1.2 million and $1.3 million in base salaries.

Potential fits: Jaguars, Seahawks

4. Riq Woolen, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

Woolen won the Super Bowl in February with the Seahawks, and could now find himself on his third different team within an eight-month span. After signing a one-year, $12 million deal this offseason, Woolen could be a prized asset come the deadline. Posting 12 interceptions with Seattle, the 27-year-old doesn’t have an interception for Philadelphia, but has still played well, as evidenced by a 66.9 PFF grade, ranking 30th among all corners.

Potential fits: Bills, Panthers

3. Josh Sweat, edge, Arizona Cardinals

For the Cardinals to trade Sweat less than two seasons into his four-year deal, they would likely need significant draft capital. That might be tough for a team to give up, considering he’s getting paid a prorated figure of $9.7 million before $17 million each of the next two years, albeit nonguaranteed. Last year, Sweat notched 12 sacks but is off to a slow start this season with two sacks in six games.

Potential fits: Bears, Lions

2. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Cleveland Browns

With rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston ascending into stardom, the Browns no longer have a sizable need for Jeudy. Jeudy, 27, is signed through 2027 but only at a meager base salary of $1.5 million this year and next. After playing less than 60% of the snaps for the first time since reaching the NFL, he could be more valuable elsewhere, bringing back a mid-round pick for the Browns. Through six games, he has only 12 catches for 150 yards.

Potential fits: Chiefs, Rams

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack could be the primary target of teams in need of a pass rusher. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Khalil Mack, edge, Los Angeles Chargers

It’s not every day you can acquire a player with more than 110 career sacks. Yet barring something bizarre, Mack will be dealt at or before the deadline with the Chargers entering fire-sale territory. This season, Mack has three sacks and is on pace for his best campaign since 2023, when he totaled a career-high 17. Any contender looking for a jolt in their pass rush could target Mack and likely give up no more than a mid-round pick.

Potential fits: 49ers, Bears