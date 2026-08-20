6 49ers Defenders Facing Huge Preseason Test Against the Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers' second preseason game will be a chance for us to see a good bit of the team's starters. However, depth battles and starting positions are still up for grabs as the team sorts things out. Who are the most important defensive players to watch?

Six San Francisco 49ers Defenders to Watch in Second Preseason Game

Alfred Collins

Collins did not have a good 2026 debut. However, he started his rookie season slowly, and he was starting next to Sebastian Valdez. He should have Osa Odighizuwa next to him this week. Now that he has shaken off some rust and has better help, he should have a better showing. He could spark trade interest in a Vita Vea deal with a good performance.

Gracen Halton

Halton was dominant in his NFL debut. However, he played behind Sebastian Valdez and got on the field when the backups played. The 49ers should try to mix him in with the starters, or let him play a bit earlier to see him against tougher competition. If he thrives, he should have a small rotational role in Week 1.

Sam Okuayinonu

Mykel Williams is on the PUP, and Nick Bosa is unlikely to play in the preseason. Keion White just returned to practice, but asking him to suit up might be too soon. So, Okuayinonu is the only one of their top four rushers likely to play when the starters are out there. This is a great chance for him to prove he belongs, and potentially win a starting spot in Week 1.

Jaden Dugger

Dugger has been playing everywhere in the 49ers' defense. With Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw starting, the question is who the third linebacker would be in base looks. If that is not Dugger, does Dugger remain the first man up after Warner in the MIKE spot? All indications are that he will. His progress will be significant.

Renardo Green

Green was challenged this offseason, and so far he has responded. He has held off Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs and held down his starting spot. How does he look in the new defense run by Morris?

Ji’Ayir Brown

With Malik Mustapha out, all eyes are on Brown in the new defense. Morris has talked glowingly about Brown, but he tends to always win the coaches over in training camp. The question is whether he can put together consistent play on the field.