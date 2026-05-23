Brock Purdy Explains How Life as 49ers Quarterback Still Feels Surreal

The San Francisco 49ers are lucky to have found a gem in Brock Purdy.

From being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to getting his opportunity following season-ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy has never relinquished the starting role.

Since taking over, he has led the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game, a Super Bowl appearance, and a divisional-round berth in three of his four seasons as the starter.

Despite all of his success, Purdy still finds it hard to believe he’s the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.

But with the opportunity comes one clear objective: delivering the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in more than 30 years after several near misses this century.

Feb 5, 2026; San Franciso, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on the Pat McAfee show set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Every single day I wake up, and I'm like this is crazy, I'm a 49er. Obviously I'm the starting quarterback, the history of this place is something I'll never take for granted," shared Purdy on Wednesday at the 2026 Dwight Clark Legacy Series event.

"With just how I came into the league and fighting and going to make the team, now the fact that I get to put on the Niner logo and go to the weight room, the pride that I have being here in the Bay Area wanting to get that next championship. It means everything.

"It's obviously on my mind. It has to be one day at a time and how I do better for my team, organization and fanbase. For me, I want to go all in and lie down on my pillow and say I've given it everything I have."

Even after becoming San Francisco’s highest-paid player ever, Purdy’s approach and mentality remain unchanged.

Purdy has already set franchise records, produced remarkable levels of efficiency, and — most importantly — shown he is capable of leading the offense regardless of the talent around him. Whether surrounded by star weapons or depth pieces, he has proven he can guide the 49ers to the playoffs under almost any circumstances.

Purdy should be commended for his no-nonsense approach to football. He enjoys every moment, has fun, but also works relentlessly to improve and get better each day. There is arguably no better environment for him than working under Kyle Shanahan.

He is already the best quarterback to represent the San Francisco 49ers since Steve Young. Now, time will tell whether he can achieve what so many others have failed to do and bring another Super Bowl back to San Francisco.