What Brock Purdy Proved After Becoming the 49ers’ Most Expensive Player

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s five-year, $265 million contract was one of the biggest storylines of last offseason.

Purdy went from being the league’s cheapest quarterback to one of its most expensive once his rookie contract expired.

Crucially, the 49ers added a no-trade option to Purdy's contract. But after a year of earning the big bucks, Purdy's demeanor remains the same.

Money hasn't changed Brock Purdy in the slightest

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the start of the second half against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Purdy's future was always going to remain in San Francisco. He took the Niners to an NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl on his rookie contract.

But after signing a massive new deal, could all that money change him or his demeanor? How would it affect the way he carries himself on and off the field?

But nothing changed, and that’s exactly the kind of consistency you want from a quarterback representing the red and gold.

After relatively easy negotiations on his contract, he still isn’t close to being the highest-paid quarterback in the league. That set a good tone, and he showed up to training camp carrying on as if he hadn’t just agreed to earn generational money.

The way he carries himself hasn’t changed. He’s always looking to improve, never throws his teammates under the bus, strives to lift everyone around him, and is a true leader.

Even when he went down in Week 1 with turf toe, and his backup Mac Jones understandably received all the plaudits for keeping the 49ers in playoff contention, reports highlighted how supportive and helpful Purdy remained, even while sidelined for half the season.

The 49ers are lucky to have someone so open and vocal about his desire to succeed with the organization. Purdy carries a level of pressure that previous quarterbacks, Colin Kaepernick and Jimmy Garoppolo, never faced: winning the Super Bowl when the team makes it there.

While it’s true Purdy made it to the Super Bowl and came up short, he still has at least a decade ahead of him to get there again.

He’s putting up numbers and stats that put him in the conversation behind the legendary duo of Joe Montana and Steve Young, and he just needs a Super Bowl ring for those conversations to become reality.

For the first time in more than three decades, the 49ers have a quarterback who could finally end the long Super Bowl drought that has eluded the organization.

San Francisco will remember the Purdy era for years to come; a championship ring would make it unforgettable.

