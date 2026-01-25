What Brock Purdy Proved After Becoming the 49ers’ Most Expensive Player
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s five-year, $265 million contract was one of the biggest storylines of last offseason.
Purdy went from being the league’s cheapest quarterback to one of its most expensive once his rookie contract expired.
Crucially, the 49ers added a no-trade option to Purdy's contract. But after a year of earning the big bucks, Purdy's demeanor remains the same.
Money hasn't changed Brock Purdy in the slightest
Purdy's future was always going to remain in San Francisco. He took the Niners to an NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl on his rookie contract.
But after signing a massive new deal, could all that money change him or his demeanor? How would it affect the way he carries himself on and off the field?
But nothing changed, and that’s exactly the kind of consistency you want from a quarterback representing the red and gold.
After relatively easy negotiations on his contract, he still isn’t close to being the highest-paid quarterback in the league. That set a good tone, and he showed up to training camp carrying on as if he hadn’t just agreed to earn generational money.
The way he carries himself hasn’t changed. He’s always looking to improve, never throws his teammates under the bus, strives to lift everyone around him, and is a true leader.
Even when he went down in Week 1 with turf toe, and his backup Mac Jones understandably received all the plaudits for keeping the 49ers in playoff contention, reports highlighted how supportive and helpful Purdy remained, even while sidelined for half the season.
The 49ers are lucky to have someone so open and vocal about his desire to succeed with the organization. Purdy carries a level of pressure that previous quarterbacks, Colin Kaepernick and Jimmy Garoppolo, never faced: winning the Super Bowl when the team makes it there.
While it’s true Purdy made it to the Super Bowl and came up short, he still has at least a decade ahead of him to get there again.
He’s putting up numbers and stats that put him in the conversation behind the legendary duo of Joe Montana and Steve Young, and he just needs a Super Bowl ring for those conversations to become reality.
For the first time in more than three decades, the 49ers have a quarterback who could finally end the long Super Bowl drought that has eluded the organization.
San Francisco will remember the Purdy era for years to come; a championship ring would make it unforgettable.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal