Deommodore Lenoir has had a strong start to his career, and with the San Francisco 49ers locking him down with an extension he should be a player that the team builds around for the foreseeable future.

There are questions about what he will bring in the future, though. Lenoir is just 26 years old, and based on most of the cornerbacks who started their careers similarly to Lenoir, there is a good chance he will continue his level of play through the end of this contract.

San Francisco 49ers expect a big 2026 from Deommodore Lenoir

According to Pro Football Reference, some of the most comparable recent names to Lenoir include Dunat Robinson, Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Aqib Talib, and AJ Bouye. These players entered the NFL at the same age as Lenoir, got on the field early and have been consistent starters, though not All-Pro players.

Name Starts Tackles INT PD Approx. Value Seasons Deommodre Lenoir 64 326 8 31 23 21-25 Dunta Robinson 64 332 13 54 24 04-08 Carlton Davis 63 272 7 64 24 18-22 Sean Murphy-Bunting 50 245 9 29 22 19-23 Aqib Talib 50 201 19 56 23 08-12 AJ Bouye 35 196 12 50 22 13-17

If these players are the example of what to expect from Lenoir, the 49ers should be fine.

The worst case so far has been Murphy-Bunting. The difference is that he left the team that drafted him. Beyond that, he got hurt in 2025, so there is no telling about the long term standing. Next is likely Bouye. He peak at age 26, which is the age that Lenoir was in 2025. He had a couple of quality seasons after tha, but only played four more total seasons and was banged up for most of the last two.

The other outcomes have been much better. Davis has been a starter for three seasons since his age 26 season. He did miss some time in those years, but tha had always been the case for Davis. Still, he is now a high-end number two cornerback on a Super Bowl caliber defense enbtering his age 30 season. The 49ers would be fine with this outcome.

Robinson left the team that drafted, but played at a high level though his age 30 season. He posted some of his best numbers at 30 years old. Lastly, Talib actually improved dramatically after turning 27 years old. He made five Pro Bowls from age 27-31 and made two All-Pros in that run. If that is the outcome we see from Lenoir, fans would be ecstatic.

Still, all of this is to say that most cornerbacks who get off to the start that Lenoir did end up playing high quality football through their age season. Lenoir is conveniently signed through his age 30 season.