Deommodore Lenoir Is Trending Toward a Valuable 49ers Future
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Deommodore Lenoir has had a strong start to his career, and with the San Francisco 49ers locking him down with an extension he should be a player that the team builds around for the foreseeable future.
There are questions about what he will bring in the future, though. Lenoir is just 26 years old, and based on most of the cornerbacks who started their careers similarly to Lenoir, there is a good chance he will continue his level of play through the end of this contract.
San Francisco 49ers expect a big 2026 from Deommodore Lenoir
According to Pro Football Reference, some of the most comparable recent names to Lenoir include Dunat Robinson, Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Aqib Talib, and AJ Bouye. These players entered the NFL at the same age as Lenoir, got on the field early and have been consistent starters, though not All-Pro players.
Name
Starts
Tackles
INT
PD
Approx. Value
Seasons
Deommodre Lenoir
64
326
8
31
23
21-25
Dunta Robinson
64
332
13
54
24
04-08
Carlton Davis
63
272
7
64
24
18-22
Sean Murphy-Bunting
50
245
9
29
22
19-23
Aqib Talib
50
201
19
56
23
08-12
AJ Bouye
35
196
12
50
22
13-17
If these players are the example of what to expect from Lenoir, the 49ers should be fine.
The worst case so far has been Murphy-Bunting. The difference is that he left the team that drafted him. Beyond that, he got hurt in 2025, so there is no telling about the long term standing. Next is likely Bouye. He peak at age 26, which is the age that Lenoir was in 2025. He had a couple of quality seasons after tha, but only played four more total seasons and was banged up for most of the last two.
The other outcomes have been much better. Davis has been a starter for three seasons since his age 26 season. He did miss some time in those years, but tha had always been the case for Davis. Still, he is now a high-end number two cornerback on a Super Bowl caliber defense enbtering his age 30 season. The 49ers would be fine with this outcome.
Robinson left the team that drafted, but played at a high level though his age 30 season. He posted some of his best numbers at 30 years old. Lastly, Talib actually improved dramatically after turning 27 years old. He made five Pro Bowls from age 27-31 and made two All-Pros in that run. If that is the outcome we see from Lenoir, fans would be ecstatic.
Still, all of this is to say that most cornerbacks who get off to the start that Lenoir did end up playing high quality football through their age season. Lenoir is conveniently signed through his age 30 season.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley