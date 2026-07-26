The Good and Not So Good from Day 1 of 49ers Camp: Kyle Shanahan Makes an Appearance

The 49ers just finished Day 1 of training camp. Here's who stood out.

THE GOOD

Head coach Kyle Shanahan

Watched roughly 45 minutes of practice while standing next to John Lynch. Walked out to the field after the media had to put away their cameras, and walked off the field 20 minutes before the end of practice. It's unclear if that's all he was physically capable of watching or if the 49ers didn't want anyone to take pictures of him while he's recovering. If that's the case, here's what he looked like: He had a wrap around his broken left hand, he wore sunglasses, and he walked gingerly when he moved. Clearly, he's not fully recovered yet. But the fact that he could watch practice at all is a good sign.

Quarterback Brock Purdy

Didn't miss a beat without Shanahan calling the plays. Spread the ball around, connected with each of his playmakers, and completed a deep pass to Mike Evans, who beat Deommodore Lenoir (more on him in a minute). Purdy is entering his fifth season in the league -- it would be nice to see him protect the football better than he has in the past. So far, so good.

Wide receiver Mike Evans

Made two catches during 11-on-11s. First, he lined up in the slot and beat Malik Mustapha with a deep curl route. Next, he lined up at X across from Lenoir, who was in man-to-man coverage, and Evans blew right past him. He seems fully healthy and in terrific shape. If he can stay healthy, he will have a big season as the 49ers' No. 1 receiver.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall

Caught two passes during team drills. Both catches came against backup cornerbacks, which means the 49ers helped Pearsall look good. Still, the most important news is that he's healthy. The past couple training camps, he missed roughly half the practices and was limited when he did participate. Today, he wasn't limited at all. He seemed fully healthy, which is important because he's the best route runner on the team.

Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling

Played with the backups and instantly established himself as Mac Jones' go-to guy. First, he caught a deep pass near the left sideline after beating Darrell Luter Jr. with a deep crossing route. Next, Stribling made a sliding catch after beating Jack Jones with a fade route from the slot. Stribling isn't as quick as Pearsall, but Stribling is bigger and faster than him and will be extremely difficult to cover on play-action passes when he runs deep across the field.

Safety Marquis Sigle

Started at safety and intercepted a pass over the middle thrown by Mac Jones (more on him in a minute). Last year, Sigle would have pulled a Jaquiski Tartt and dropped that pass. Today, he caught it easily. The coaches seem high on him.

Safety Malik Mustapha

Took a few reps with the starters and nearly intercepted Purdy, who threw a deep pass to Ricky Pearsall running up the left sideline. Mustapha was in centerfield playing single-high coverage, he read Purdy's eyes, broke early on the pass and arrived with plenty of time to pick it off -- he simply dropped it. Great range, but he needs to finish that play.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw

Suited up and practiced without any limitations. If the 49ers get a full season from Greenlaw, watch out. He's that important.

Cornerback Jack Jones

Broke up a pass over the middle from Mac Jones that was intercepted by linebacker Jalen Graham. Jones is outstanding in practice. In games, he gets burned.

Defensive end Nick Bosa

Suited up and participated in warmups and positional drills, but not 11-on-11 team drills, which is understandable. No reason to rush him back on the field in July. Still, he seems healthy.

Running back Christian McCaffrey

Seems noticeably quicker and faster than last year. Remember, last year he injured his calf Week 1 and never seemed to quite recover. This year, he seems fully healthy, at least for now. And the offense still revolves around him, for better or worse.

Running back Kaelon Black

Jordan James looks good, but Black looks better. Faster. Quicker. More decisive. The 49ers have to find a role for Black in their offense this season. He has the talent to keep McCaffrey fresh.

THE NOT SO GOOD

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir

Had a brain fart and let Mike Evans run right past him on third down. It's one thing to let Evans catch a pass over your head -- he's big. It's another thing to lose to him in a race, because he's not fast. Lenoir hasn't seemed fully focused since he signed his extension last year. He needs to step up and play better. Right now, Renardo Green is the best cornerback on the team, and Upton Stout might be the second best.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk

Didn't catch any passes during team drills. I didn't see him run any routes, either. Doesn't seem fully healthy, which is a problem considering camp just started. He also didn't participate in any special teams drills. I'd be surprised if he makes the team.

Linebacker Romello Height

On the line of scrimmage, he looks very skinny. In space, he looks stiff and mechanical. Today, he tried to stop McCaffrey in the flat and couldn't touch him. Remember, Height didn't have to tackle McCaffrey -- he merely had to tag him, and he couldn't. Height is a 25-year-old rookie who had one good year in college at the age of 24 while playing opposite a much better edge rusher. He might be a mirage.

Left tackle Vederian Lowe

Appeared to injure his ankle during team drills. Did not return. The injury didn't seem particularly serious, though.

Quarterback Mac Jones

Threw two interceptions -- one was tipped, and one was not. Of all the players on the offense, Jones seemed the most affected by Shanahan's absence.