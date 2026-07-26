The Good and Not So Good from Day 1 of 49ers Camp: Kyle Shanahan Makes an Appearance
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The 49ers just finished Day 1 of training camp. Here's who stood out.
THE GOOD
Head coach Kyle Shanahan
Watched roughly 45 minutes of practice while standing next to John Lynch. Walked out to the field after the media had to put away their cameras, and walked off the field 20 minutes before the end of practice. It's unclear if that's all he was physically capable of watching or if the 49ers didn't want anyone to take pictures of him while he's recovering. If that's the case, here's what he looked like: He had a wrap around his broken left hand, he wore sunglasses, and he walked gingerly when he moved. Clearly, he's not fully recovered yet. But the fact that he could watch practice at all is a good sign.
Quarterback Brock Purdy
Didn't miss a beat without Shanahan calling the plays. Spread the ball around, connected with each of his playmakers, and completed a deep pass to Mike Evans, who beat Deommodore Lenoir (more on him in a minute). Purdy is entering his fifth season in the league -- it would be nice to see him protect the football better than he has in the past. So far, so good.
Wide receiver Mike Evans
Made two catches during 11-on-11s. First, he lined up in the slot and beat Malik Mustapha with a deep curl route. Next, he lined up at X across from Lenoir, who was in man-to-man coverage, and Evans blew right past him. He seems fully healthy and in terrific shape. If he can stay healthy, he will have a big season as the 49ers' No. 1 receiver.
Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall
Caught two passes during team drills. Both catches came against backup cornerbacks, which means the 49ers helped Pearsall look good. Still, the most important news is that he's healthy. The past couple training camps, he missed roughly half the practices and was limited when he did participate. Today, he wasn't limited at all. He seemed fully healthy, which is important because he's the best route runner on the team.
Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling
Played with the backups and instantly established himself as Mac Jones' go-to guy. First, he caught a deep pass near the left sideline after beating Darrell Luter Jr. with a deep crossing route. Next, Stribling made a sliding catch after beating Jack Jones with a fade route from the slot. Stribling isn't as quick as Pearsall, but Stribling is bigger and faster than him and will be extremely difficult to cover on play-action passes when he runs deep across the field.
Safety Marquis Sigle
Started at safety and intercepted a pass over the middle thrown by Mac Jones (more on him in a minute). Last year, Sigle would have pulled a Jaquiski Tartt and dropped that pass. Today, he caught it easily. The coaches seem high on him.
Safety Malik Mustapha
Took a few reps with the starters and nearly intercepted Purdy, who threw a deep pass to Ricky Pearsall running up the left sideline. Mustapha was in centerfield playing single-high coverage, he read Purdy's eyes, broke early on the pass and arrived with plenty of time to pick it off -- he simply dropped it. Great range, but he needs to finish that play.
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw
Suited up and practiced without any limitations. If the 49ers get a full season from Greenlaw, watch out. He's that important.
Cornerback Jack Jones
Broke up a pass over the middle from Mac Jones that was intercepted by linebacker Jalen Graham. Jones is outstanding in practice. In games, he gets burned.
Defensive end Nick Bosa
Suited up and participated in warmups and positional drills, but not 11-on-11 team drills, which is understandable. No reason to rush him back on the field in July. Still, he seems healthy.
Running back Christian McCaffrey
Seems noticeably quicker and faster than last year. Remember, last year he injured his calf Week 1 and never seemed to quite recover. This year, he seems fully healthy, at least for now. And the offense still revolves around him, for better or worse.
Running back Kaelon Black
Jordan James looks good, but Black looks better. Faster. Quicker. More decisive. The 49ers have to find a role for Black in their offense this season. He has the talent to keep McCaffrey fresh.
THE NOT SO GOOD
Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir
Had a brain fart and let Mike Evans run right past him on third down. It's one thing to let Evans catch a pass over your head -- he's big. It's another thing to lose to him in a race, because he's not fast. Lenoir hasn't seemed fully focused since he signed his extension last year. He needs to step up and play better. Right now, Renardo Green is the best cornerback on the team, and Upton Stout might be the second best.
Wide receiver Christian Kirk
Didn't catch any passes during team drills. I didn't see him run any routes, either. Doesn't seem fully healthy, which is a problem considering camp just started. He also didn't participate in any special teams drills. I'd be surprised if he makes the team.
Linebacker Romello Height
On the line of scrimmage, he looks very skinny. In space, he looks stiff and mechanical. Today, he tried to stop McCaffrey in the flat and couldn't touch him. Remember, Height didn't have to tackle McCaffrey -- he merely had to tag him, and he couldn't. Height is a 25-year-old rookie who had one good year in college at the age of 24 while playing opposite a much better edge rusher. He might be a mirage.
Left tackle Vederian Lowe
Appeared to injure his ankle during team drills. Did not return. The injury didn't seem particularly serious, though.
Quarterback Mac Jones
Threw two interceptions -- one was tipped, and one was not. Of all the players on the offense, Jones seemed the most affected by Shanahan's absence.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn