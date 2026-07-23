The 49ers' Biggest Weakness Ahead of Training Camp

With the San Francisco 49ers' training camp starting July 26, the team's biggest offseason moves have most likely passed without addressing last season's biggest weakness.

After Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams and Brock Purdy suffered injuries and were absent for all or most of last season, other players who had previously fought for roster spots weeks earlier were thrust into key roles and overachieved, helping the team earn a 12-5 record and a playoff berth.

But those same players failed to deliver in the playoffs against the more talented, faster and better-prepared Seattle Seahawks, resulting in a 41-6 divisional-round loss that proved the 49ers' lack of depth against top contenders.

The glaring flaws in depth were seen at linebacker, wide receiver and along the defensive line.

The 49ers have been the most injured team in the National Football League over the last 10 years while fielding some of the oldest rosters during that time frame. Depth should always be an offseason point of emphasis.

But the 49ers took a different approach to their offseason moves by doubling down on proven veteran talent.

The team opened free agency by signing 32-year-old Mike Evans, who has a reputation as one of the best wide receivers of this decade but has also dealt with injuries over the past couple of years.

The 49ers' next-best move was signing Dre Greenlaw, who has spent the last two years in and out of the lineup because of injuries.

The 49ers addressed last season's positional weaknesses with these moves, but they are not transactions to rely on because of the players' histories of missing time. If that trend repeats itself, the team will be back where it started this offseason.

The 49ers' front office may understand this reality based on the type of contracts Evans and Greenlaw received, which were low-risk, high-reward deals.

Training camp will be another checkpoint for this team, as getting its veteran players to Week 1 of the season will be a major storyline.

If those players get injured during training camp, the flaws in the team's depth will be exposed and optimism for the upcoming season will fade.

The 49ers' biggest strength off the bench is at quarterback, with Brock Purdy starting and Mac Jones serving as his backup. That should help keep the team relevant, as seen last season when Jones went 5-3 in eight starts.

One way the team addressed these concerns was by adding proven, game-ready players through the draft. A concern with that approach is that the NFL is a different level of competition, and rookies should be given time to adjust.

If everything goes well, second-year players from the 2025 draft should prove they are serviceable contributors against top competition, and this season's free-agent class will need to exceed expectations. That would narrow the team's depth concerns and improve its outlook.