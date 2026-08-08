Forgotten 49ers Draft Pick Suddenly Has a Massive Opportunity

San Francisco 49ers former fourth-round wide receiver Jordan Watkins had a forgettable rookie season. He was hurt for most of the year and was active for just four games. Watkins hauled in two passes for 26 yards. While that does not set up a lot of room for optimism, Watkins appears to be entering a preseason where he can make a lot of noise and change the narrative around him.

Jordan Watkins has a golden opportunity with the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers' wide receiver depth chart is starting to get thin. Mike Evans has been missing time, and Christian Kirk has been on the PUP. The team also just signed Deebo Samuel recently, and he is shaking off some rust. Considering all three are veterans, it is unlikely any will suit up for the preseason.

De’Zhaun Stribling is a rookie, so the team would like to see him on the field. However, he has been banged up as well. Still, there is enough time right now that he could play. After that, it should be a lot of Watkins.

Jacob Cowing is currently banged up, and it might be hard for him to return in time to play.

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The 49ers have Demarcus Robinson and just signed Khadarel Hodge. Those two will get plenty of snaps, but they are older veterans, and we know what they are and what they can bring.

Behind them are Junior Bergen, Malik Turner, Trenton Irwing, and UDFAs Wesley Grimes and Will Pauling. Bergen is the only one with a strong chance at a roster, and that is mostly due to return game ability. He has not flashed as a receiver. They will get to play deep into the second half of the first preseason game, but early on, the 49ers will likely run out combinations of Robinson, Hodge, Stribling, and Watkins.

Stribling might be the most exciting, but the player with the most to gain is Watkins. If he can flash as a speed option from the slot, he could make Christian Kirk expendable and slide into a solid role as a fourth receiver.

Beyond that, the injury to Cowing should open a lot of chances in the punt return game for Watkins. The second-year player could find ways to lock down a role on offense and a starting spot on special teams. This could be a couple of weeks for the former fourth-round pick.