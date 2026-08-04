5 Biggest Questions Facing 49ers After One Week of Training Camp

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have been at training camp for a week, there are plenty of questions emerging that will likely get answered over the next couple of weeks. What should stand out at training camp now that pads are coming on?

How Will the Wide Receiver Room Shape Out?

The team lost Ricky Pearsall for the season, and Christian Kirk is hurt, but the pecking order did not change dramatically. Deebo Samuel will step into the role that Pearsall had as the number two. Then, rookie De’Zhaun Stribling has been shining to make the loss of Kirk feel unimportant.

Now, the question is whether Kirk can even make the team. They have young draft picks in Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and Junior Bergen. Then, they have veteran Demarcus Robinson. How do these five stack up to form the bottom of the depth chart?

Will things heat up at left guard?

Early indications from training camp are that Connor Colby has a firm grasp on the starting left guard spot. That could be because he is the only returning player to the offense. Robert Jones is a free agent, and Carver Willis is a rookie who is changing positions. They both should take time before they get involved. Will that come soon, or will Colby run away with it?

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Will the DL Get Healthy at the Same Time?

On paper they 49ers' defensive line should be much improved. However, when one player returns, another leaves. Mykel Williams is expected to be back soon. Alfred Collins just got healthy, so the only big name missing from the top 10 linemen would be Gracen Halton.

Can they stay healthy long enough for us to see them all together?

Who is Emerging in Secondary?

The secondary is expected to have some competition. We have seen a shake-up at safety, as Marques Sigle has mixed in with the first-team. However, cornerback has mostly been the top three starters. This is good for Renardo Green, but at the same time, Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs might end up earning more chances soon.

Who Will Lock Down Return Spots?

Deebo Samuel just threw a big wrinkle into the return man competition. John Lynch said he expects him to have a legitimate returner role. However, he has experience returning kicks but not punts. Does he win the kick return spot without competition? Does he get chances to return punts, or does the focus now shift there?