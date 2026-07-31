Ricky Pearsall's Injury Changes the Outlook for These Six 49ers

The Ricky Pearsall news does not sound promising. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver reportedly had his PCL injury linger from last year into the offseason. Now, the latest report is that the team might be without Pearsall for the majority, if not the entirety, of the 2026 season. This has a ripple effect up and down the depth chart, impacting multiple positions.

Multiple San Francisco 49ers Impacted by Ricky Pearsall Injury

De’Zhaun Stribling

This is going to present a massive chance for Stribling. The team added Christiak Kirk this offseason, but he has not been able to get on the field. Between that and the loss of Pearsall, Stribling is hardly going to have to climb the depth chart to see the field.

If he can become their instant starter in two-wide receiver sets, his upside in year one is high.

Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing

The two young players were all but written off with Stribling and Kirk in the mix. However, with Kirk hurt and Stribling stepping into the role of Pearsall, they are essentially back in the same spot that they were in last season.

Watkins flashed last season before an injury derailed things. It would be huge if he could pick back up. Cowing is still going to lean on being a return option, but his odds of sticking around are much higher.

Demarcus Robinson and Christian Kirk

The two veterans went from competing with each other for a roster spot to potentially not needing to worry about it. Robinson was on the outside of the roster looking in at the start of training camp. However, that is why you bring the depth into the mix. Now that two names are out, he is up much higher on the totem pole.

Kirk is out right now, and earlier that would have potentially meant losing his roster spot. However, now he can rest and get back and still have a chance to make noise.

Jake Tonges

The last name impacted could be Tonges. The 49ers will have to run fewer receiver-heavy looks this year. They always run their multiple running back looks with Kyle Juszczyk, but now they might want to lean into using multiple tight ends more often.

They could also use a full back, two tight ends, and just one receiver, along with Christian McCaffrey. The usage of Tonges should go up without Pearsall in the mix.