How the 49ers Are Preparing Their Tight Ends While George Kittle Recovers

No one yet knows when San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will return from injury.

After suffering an Achilles injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, he will obviously miss all of OTAs, training camp, and the preseason while continuing his recovery.

The uncertainty surrounding his recovery timeline means the 49ers will need to maximize every practice rep and preparation opportunity during that period to ensure the group is ready for the season opener in Australia.

Klay Kubiak lays out assignments for the tight ends

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak explains San Francisco’s direction on how to maximize their tight ends during training camp.

“Yeah, just continuing to see those guys develop, [TE] Luke [Farrell], Jake [Tonges] and then Brayden [Willis]," shared Kubiak to reporters on Thursday.

"And we’ve got Hayden [Rucci] in the building now, too. And then we’ve got the guy as the free agent from Penn State. Just want to see all those guys get reps.

"Jake, we want to continue to see him grow as he’s done the past few years, but you don’t get a lot of work in the run game, but those guys are going to get a lot of pass reps and see them grow in the pass game.”

Even if it is only training camp and preseason, Kittle’s absence will still be felt on the field. Nothing is stopping him from remaining around the team and continuing to support teammates throughout practices and meetings, but the physical side of his presence is impossible to fully replace.

In his absence, the importance of reps for the younger tight ends and players further down the depth chart becomes even greater as they continue developing timing, chemistry, confidence, and familiarity within the offensive system ahead of the regular season.

Those additional opportunities could prove valuable not only for player development but also for the coaching staff as they evaluate depth and versatility within the room if Kittle injures himself again.

Kittle himself expects to be back for Week 1 of the new season, which would mark a remarkable turnaround from one of the most difficult injuries a player can suffer in football.

Still, even with that optimism, the 49ers have little choice but to prepare accordingly, ensuring the offense can function smoothly regardless of when Kittle is ultimately cleared to return.

Luke Farrell will face pressure entering the season after failing to make a significant impact since arriving in free agency last year. Meanwhile, Jake Tonges has shown he's capable in the passing game, and while his blocking still needs refinement, it has arguably been more reliable than Farrell’s to this point.

Following his two-year renewal in free agency, the 49ers clearly believe there is still room for Tonges to continue developing within the system.