49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Tempers Expectations for George Kittle's Return Date

One of the biggest questions facing the San Francisco 49ers is whether tight end George Kittle will be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season.

It’s a target Kittle has set for himself and believes is achievable. His Achilles injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round was serious, as all Achilles injuries are, but it appeared less severe than initially feared.

While that is ultimately good news, it doesn’t change the reality that recovering from an Achilles injury can take several months, and in some cases up to a year, to fully regain strength and return to peak condition.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was noncommittal about a possible Week 1 return, but stated that if anyone could return earlier than expected with such an injury, it's Kittle.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"I know there’s a chance. I know he’s working his butt off to do it. I don’t want to say he’s on track, but I think that’s what he’s shooting for. And I don’t put anything past Kittle he works as hard as anyone.

"This is my 10th year, it’s his 10th year. It’s really cool having a few guys who’ve been here the whole time guys like him, Juice [Kyle Juszczyk]. There aren’t many of them, but they’ve been some of our best players and best people. Guys I’ll be close with the rest of my life.

"And I just keep telling Kittle Jason Tatum got hurt in the playoffs, and he’s looking pretty damn good right now with his Achilles. So let’s try to do something like that.

"I know Kittle will. He’s too impressive of a talent and too impressive of a person. Can’t wait to get him back.

It’s a strong comparison to make with Jayson Tatum as a source of motivation. For Kittle, targeting a Week 1 return for the season opener in Australia provides added incentive and motivation, especially after he described the opportunity to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against the Los Angeles Rams as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

San Francisco getting George Kittle back for Week 1 would be a major boost, as his presence alone significantly elevates the offense, bringing leadership, energy, versatility, physicality, and a game-changing impact that no other tight end in the league can replicate.