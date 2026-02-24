How 49ers' Jake Tonges Went From Overlooked to a Top-10 Tight End
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers demonstrated multiple examples of exceptional coaching in 2025.
Despite injuries on both sides of the ball all season, including devastating season-ending setbacks, the organization still made the playoffs. Multiple players who shouldn’t have been starters stepped up and delivered impressive performances.
Arguably the biggest emerging star was tight end Jake Tonges, who went from a complete unknown to achieving multiple firsts in his career. His 2025 season was historic in several ways.
PFF ranks Jake Tonges ninth in highest-ranked tight ends from 2025 season
George Kittle’s injury in Week 1 sidelined him for several weeks. The 49ers lost their top receiver and leaned on Tonges throughout the game.
In that same Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Tonges made his first career reception, which turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.
Then he showed it was no fluke, finishing the season with five touchdowns, a solid number of receptions for 293 receiving yards, and strong blocking, ranking fifth in that aspect of his role. It’s safe to say the 49ers discovered a diamond in the rough, turning a complete unknown into someone truly special.
"With Kittle banged up for half the season, the 49ers leaned into 2022 undrafted free agent Jake Tonges for production at the tight end position. Tonges entered the 2025 campaign with just one target in his career, all the way back in 2022, but he deputized tremendously for Kittle," wrote PFF's Thomas Valentine.
"Tonges caught 40 passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games, despite playing eight contests with fewer than 10 total offensive snaps on the field. Like Kittle, Tonges is a strong run-blocker, compiling a 74.4 PFF run-blocking grade in 2025 — the fifth-highest among tight ends. Tonges registered four games with a PFF grade over 80.0, and he also compiled a 90.3 PFF grade in the divisional round against the Seahawks."
Jake Tonges belongs near the very top of the 49ers' free agency wishlist
Now the tough part will be retaining him. With his high ranking and stock at its peak, Tonges is likely to receive plenty of offers from other teams in the coming weeks and months.
The 49ers also have to contend with the possibility that Kittle may miss more games after a disastrous Achilles injury, making the tight end position an urgent need rather than just a desirable one.
There is always the option of the draft for that position, but dollar for dollar, Tonges has proven to be one of the best roster moves of the past 12 months. Either way, he’s an excellent option to provide additional depth.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal