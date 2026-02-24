How 49ers' Jake Tonges Went From Overlooked to a Top-10 Tight End

The San Francisco 49ers demonstrated multiple examples of exceptional coaching in 2025.

Despite injuries on both sides of the ball all season, including devastating season-ending setbacks, the organization still made the playoffs. Multiple players who shouldn’t have been starters stepped up and delivered impressive performances.

Arguably the biggest emerging star was tight end Jake Tonges, who went from a complete unknown to achieving multiple firsts in his career. His 2025 season was historic in several ways.

PFF ranks Jake Tonges ninth in highest-ranked tight ends from 2025 season

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

George Kittle’s injury in Week 1 sidelined him for several weeks. The 49ers lost their top receiver and leaned on Tonges throughout the game.

In that same Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Tonges made his first career reception, which turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.

Then he showed it was no fluke, finishing the season with five touchdowns, a solid number of receptions for 293 receiving yards, and strong blocking, ranking fifth in that aspect of his role. It’s safe to say the 49ers discovered a diamond in the rough, turning a complete unknown into someone truly special.

"With Kittle banged up for half the season, the 49ers leaned into 2022 undrafted free agent Jake Tonges for production at the tight end position. Tonges entered the 2025 campaign with just one target in his career, all the way back in 2022, but he deputized tremendously for Kittle," wrote PFF's Thomas Valentine.

"Tonges caught 40 passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games, despite playing eight contests with fewer than 10 total offensive snaps on the field. Like Kittle, Tonges is a strong run-blocker, compiling a 74.4 PFF run-blocking grade in 2025 — the fifth-highest among tight ends. Tonges registered four games with a PFF grade over 80.0, and he also compiled a 90.3 PFF grade in the divisional round against the Seahawks."

Jake Tonges belongs near the very top of the 49ers' free agency wishlist

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Now the tough part will be retaining him. With his high ranking and stock at its peak, Tonges is likely to receive plenty of offers from other teams in the coming weeks and months.

The 49ers also have to contend with the possibility that Kittle may miss more games after a disastrous Achilles injury, making the tight end position an urgent need rather than just a desirable one.

There is always the option of the draft for that position, but dollar for dollar, Tonges has proven to be one of the best roster moves of the past 12 months. Either way, he’s an excellent option to provide additional depth.