How the 49ers Rookies Will Fit on the Field

A controversial but typical 49er draft. Crushes drafted, reaches made, yet there’s plenty of talent here. Separate the player from when they were picked, and let’s take a look.

Opening Day

Romello Height will see the field immediately because he has to, a speed edge designated pass rusher (DPR) on a D line lacking edge speed. He had over 60 pressures and 9.5 sacks at Texas Tech this year, albeit on a stacked line.



Height represents the future direction of the defense under Raheem Morris: more five-man fronts and 3-4 looks, more speed and athleticism. Morris is recreating the defense he led in LA.

Gracen Halton, interior DPR. One of the top DT pass rushers in the draft with 8.5 sacks in two years. Halton’s quick first step and freight train closing speed make him the rotational piece of the front four on passing downs.

The concept is simple: force an offensive line to pick its poison. Nick Bosa, a technician with power. Osa Odighizuwa, a technician with his hands and explosive. Then the rookies add get-off and agility with elite closing speed. An offensive line faces different and complimentary skill sets. Double one and the rest will beat you.

The concern is that this defensive line is packed with one-way players: one line for the run, one for the pass. When 3rd down can be run or pass, the DPRs can be targets in the run game, or the run defenders can be ineffective in getting to the QB.

Correct the flaw and learn the scheme, then play

De’Zhaun Stribling is criticized for a sparse route tree, subpar route running ability, and a low contested catch rate. The flaws are based on Stribling not using his power effectively; he overrelies on his speed. Stribling is 6-2 and cut; he has power. Coach him up to leverage his strength, then his release and separation improve, and he makes more contested catches.

The routes. Away from Lane Kiffin’s RPO offense at Ole Miss, Stribling had a more complete route tree at Oklahoma State in 2024. Another positive is his on-field speed backs up the 4.36 40. Stribling was one of two WRs to clock over 22 mph on the GPS this year. The NFL is reportedly using GPS as a growing part of scouting evaluations.

Kaelon Black is criticized for lacking receiving ability; he wasn’t targeted at Indiana. 2024 again provides an answer: Black caught 27 passes for 254 yards and 4 TDs at James Madison.

However, even with an acknowledgement that he has proven receiving ability, how many targets and carries will he get if Christian McCaffrey stays healthy? To be determined. Black is an insurance policy, and the Niners already bought one last year with Jordan James.

The two offensive linemen, Carver Willis and Enrique Cruz, are fast but not powerful. They will need to bulk up to see the field. If Willis develops quickly, he could start later in the season.

Special teams early and we’ll see

Ephesians Prysock played special teams at Washington all four years and has elite traits. 80-inch wingspan with 4.45 speed, he was picked for his fit in the Niners quarters zone coverage scheme. He has the closing speed and length to get to the ball just in time.

Jaden Dugger pops off the tape with his speed and tackling ability. He doesn’t have a lot of power, yet he flattens people thanks to 4.60 speed and his 84 3/8ths wingspan.

UDFA

The priority free agents (given money to sign) should both make the 53-man roster. Illinois DT James Thompson is 6-5/308, quick with violent hands. He ranked 2nd in the draft class with 36 bench reps. Great feet, laterally quick, and solid power make him a disruptor in the run game with 24 stops at or behind the line. His pass rush is limited, just two sacks.

Khalil Dinkins is a move blocker tight end from Penn State, 6-4/251. 80 wingspan and 25 bench reps, he can blow up defenders as a lead blocker, creating running lanes for Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Only 14 catches for 167 yards, but two TDs and just one drop.

The rest

Indiana edge Mikhail Kamara plays with low pads and great short-area quickness. Two sacks this year with a lot of drops into coverage. In 2024 he was used as a pure pass rusher and had 68 pressures and ten sacks. Short arms, health concerns with a shoulder injury and a torn labrum.

Punter Jack Bouwmeester of Texas has a pretty good chance of making the team. The 27-year-old Aussie averaged 44.5 yards per punt with a long of 62 and consistently had a 50-yarder in most games. What caught the Niners' interest may be his ability to pin his punts deep; he was the national co-leader with 24 punts inside the 20.

Practice Squad

Bryson Eason (Tennessee) 6-2/330 Nose tackle. 16 pressures.

Jalen Stroman (Notre Dame) 6-0/203 safety 4.70 run stuffer.

Will Pauling (Notre Dame) 4.46 speed, slot WR, best at Wisconsin 74-837-6.

Wesley Grimes (NC State) WR, 4.46, 35 vert, 29 catches for 430 yards, 3 TDs.



