How Brandon Aiyuk Could Force the 49ers to Release Him

Retaining Brandon Aiyuk for this long has been a complete petty circus show from the San Francisco 49ers.

They should’ve cut ties with Aiyuk back in March. It should’ve especially taken place shortly after the NFL draft. Instead, the 49ers are holding onto Aiyuk to ruin his chances of picking a new team.

That’s unbecoming of a prestigious franchise. Nevertheless, Aiyuk is at the 49ers’ mercy. If he wants the 49ers to finally release him, there is a way for him to force their hand. NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers insider Matt Maiocco reveals how.

A way out for Brandon Aiyuk

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) reacts after catching a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“If Brandon really wanted to press the issue and force the 49ers' hand, I don’t know what’s keeping him from showing up in Santa Clara and walking into the building and acting as if he’s still part of the team,” said Maiocco on Bay Area radio station KNBR.

“I can guarantee you that the 49ers don’t want him around the players who are still there. If there was ever something that would force the 49ers to release him that day, it would be if he showed up and said 'Hey, I’m ready. Let’s start OTAs'. That could be something he might want to do.”

That’s an excellent idea from Maiocco. Aiyuk can easily show up at the Niners facility. He’s still under contract with them. Appearing for OTAs would be an extremely awkward situation that they want to avoid.

It’ll just be a distraction to have Aiyuk there, which will only intensify when Kyle Shanahan and others hold press conferences. However, the pushback to that is they’ve experienced this before.

Back in 2022, the 49ers tried trading Jimmy Garoppolo as they transitioned to Trey Lance. While they awaited suitors, the 49ers would practice on one field, while Garoppolo was alone on another.

That’s about as awkward as you can get. It was unprecedented. If Aiyuk were to show up, it wouldn’t be surprising if that didn’t do much to move the 49ers towards releasing him.

However, I think Maiocco is right. Aiyuk isn’t in the same boat as Garoppolo. The 49ers liked Garoppolo, and the two sides were in lockstep. Aiyuk, on the other hand, is a rogue warrior.

If he shows up to OTAs and beyond, he’s bound to force the 49ers’ hand in releasing him. It’s at least worth trying at this point, as his options are scarce.

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