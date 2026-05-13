NFL Analyst Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Brandon Aiyuk and 49ers

It’s ridiculous that the San Francisco 49ers are holding onto Brandon Aiyuk still.

They’re hoping that a trade for him will still materialize. It’s completely delusional. Maybe the substation is starting to distort their logic instead of the injuries.

It’s the only way to explain the craziness of believing that they can pull off trading Aiyuk. All the 49ers are doing is wasting their time, and ESPN analyst Dan Graziano would agree with me.

Graziano says the quiet part out loud

“The Niners might have voided Aiyuk's contract guarantees last year, but they didn't void the contract entirely,” Graziano said. “If he's on their team in 2026, they have to pay him $27 million. If a team traded for him, it would have to pay him $27 million. If the 49ers cut him, they don't have to pay him that money -- and the team that signs him could theoretically get him for less.

“Knowing the relationship is broken and that the Niners will almost certainly cut Aiyuk before having to pay his Week 1 salary, teams have decided they can afford to wait. The Niners don't need to cut him until it's time for him to get paid, so they can wait, too, and see whether a team ultimately decides to send them a draft pick for Aiyuk.”

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in black hoodie) watches his teammates work out during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

That’s essentially what the 49ers will end up doing. They don’t care to trade Aiyuk. They just want to be petty and deny him the chance of being a free agent.

For a team that revoked his guaranteed money, they sure have some nerve. If they’re upset that Aiyuk apparently “ghosted” them, then I have to ask — what did they expect?

That’s assuming the reason he ghosted was because of that. There’s only one side to this story, as Aiyuk has remained as silent as a mime. It would be unwise to believe the Niners are innocent.

At the end of the day, the 49ers made it clear for well over a year that they regretted giving him a contract extension. The moment it was revealed that they voided his guarantees, his 49ers tenure was over.

It’s better if they just move on already. All they’re doing is looking like a bunch of clowns. I’ve said it before in a previous article, you’d think that this behavior is beneath a prestigious franchise.

Apparently not. Expect Aiyuk to remain on the 49ers until the regular season begins. Meaning, talking about this will not go away and shouldn’t.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.