The 49ers are Embarrassing Themselves by Holding Onto Brandon Aiyuk

The NFL draft was the prime chance for the San Francisco 49ers to execute a trade for Brandon Aiyuk.

That is when every team across the league is working the phones and brokering deals. It's why the 49ers were able to trade Dee Winters to the Dallas Cowboys.

However, the 49ers failed in getting a trade done for Aiyuk, which isn't shocking at all. The 49ers announced to the whole world over half a year ago that they don't want Aiyuk.

Once that took place, along with voiding his guaranteed money, any chance of dealing him away was eliminated. Yet the 49ers continue to hold onto Aiyuk with the NFL draft come and gone.

John Lynch was asked at his post-draft press conference if the 49ers plan to release Aiyuk since a trade didn't materialize, to which he emphatically answered: "Not anytime soon."

Instead of releasing Aiyuk, Lynch had a message for teams across the NFL. A message that is shameful and reeks of embarrassment.

“We're available. Give us a call. And like I said earlier, I think it's the prudent thing to do," said Lynch. "He’s an extremely talented player. He's been an extremely effective player in our league; situation didn't work itself out here. That's not to say that it can't be rekindled somewhere else. And we'd be happy to do something with anyone if the opportunity presented itself.”

49ers are embarrassing themselves

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, talks with head coach Kyle Shanahan during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

This is low-level behavior from an astute franchise. All they're doing by holding onto Aiyuk is showing how petty they are. It's immature of them.

Now, fans will balk at this since Aiyuk "abandoned" the team during the season. Perhaps, some feel that Aiyuk deserves this and more.

But the 49ers already got their revenge by voiding Aiyuk's guaranteed money. They've been wanting to get out of that extension they gave him from the start.

Regardless, this is so beneath the 49ers. They are acting like a scorned significant other who was broken up with. This is why it's embarrassing. It's completely and utterly pathetic from a prestigious franchise.

This is the San Francisco 49ers for crying out loud. They're better than this. Instead of rightfully cutting Aiyuk right now, they'd rather act like a broken-hearted ex-husband or ex-wife.

It's embarrassing, especially because there's zero chance a trade for Aiyuk will take place. Yes, the Washington Commanders have the most interest, but what's the point of them trading for him?

Eventually, the 49ers will have to cut him. If the 49ers hadn't screamed it out to the world how much disdain for Aiyuk they had and how he's played his last snap with the 49ers, then maybe it'd work.

The 49ers have only themselves to blame for the trade being unrealistic. But that's because they don't care. As long as Aiyuk gets hosed, that's all that matters.