Impact of the Myles Garrett Trade on the 49ers and Rams

After losing to Dallas in consecutive conference championships in the early nineties, Eddie DeBartolo decided it was time to go all-in for a ring in 1994. The crowning move was adding Deion Sanders, who told Steve Young, “Just get some popcorn and watch the parade, bro, because it's a good one.” Deion proved to be a prophet.

Fast forward to 2026 and the L.A. Rams have made a similar move, trading Jared Verse and three high draft picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett to go get a ring.

Impact on the Niners

The impulsive response is to go trade for a big-name player like Maxx Crosby. The 49ers are more likely to just follow their blueprint. That may be signing Joey Bosa or Jadeveon Clowney in free agency, potentially an impact move at the deadline.

Entering a poker match with the Rams doesn’t make sense to me. The Niners are more than one player away from a ring and can’t match a move as big as Garrett.

The smart play is to continue to fill missing skill sets, more moves like the trade for Osa Odighizuwa, getting a young impact starter in his prime. I’d like to see a trade at the deadline for Jacksonville safety Antonio Johnson. I’m likely wishing big time with that, but will keep bringing it up. Get what you don’t have and need, add an impact starter who isn’t 30 or older.

In my view, the Niners should keep their eyes on the next three years, not just this one. A free agent signing for an edge sure, but plan to add impact at the deadline. Don’t sacrifice the next two seasons for this one. Upgrade the roster with shrewd moves and stay patient. A deadline move, adding a star next year in free agency and the loaded draft, help is coming.

On the field, getting the ball out quickly will be paramount and was key to beating the Rams last year. Brock Purdy will need to utilize some Mac Jones in his game in terms of getting the ball out.

Kyle Shanahan can also turn to controlled rollouts to create more protection and give Purdy better sightlines down the field. The weak point of the Rams' defense is at linebacker, which is where Shanahan likes to attack. Likely not having George Kittle for the opener in Melbourne is a blow, but Jake Tonges is a capable target and will need to be utilized.

The critical component is to avoid obvious passing downs, which will require more creativity in the run game on early downs. Shanahan does have counters, but the margin for error is small, and Purdy will need to focus on protecting the ball.

Impact on the Rams

One of the benefits of the Niners going all-in in 1994 was the impact on the team’s expectations. The organization did everything to help the players win a ring, now go do it. Confidence rises from good to locked in. All-in becomes a silent hand pushing the team to a championship.

Players are motivated to come back with a mission after what they perceive to be bad calls from the refs. That fueled the Niners' 18-1 season in 1984 after a highly suspect loss in Washington in the NFC title game the year before. The players came into camp in Rocklin spitting nails with an intense, angry focus.

Now add a smart and driven organization to that fire, and you get the Niners signing Deion and the Rams trading for Garrett. This is what champions do.

Making this play in a down cycle for the league is also a next level move. The opportunity is there with health to be one of the top three teams in the league for the next two years. Which can be a way to keep Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford around beyond this year. They know they have the talent to win.

The controversial pick of Ty Simpson with the first-round pick also makes more sense in light of this move. I still disagree with the pick, but see the logic behind it. The Rams are creating an all-in window now and potentially into 2027 and beyond. If Stafford retires after this year, the team has a starting QB on a rookie deal and loads up everywhere else.

After Effects

One concern for the Yorks is that with the Rams going all-in, Philadelphia trading A.J. Brown, Green Bay pursuing Josh Sweat, the Cowboys loading up from a big draft, those teams are taking an aggressive step forward.

Meanwhile, the Niners stay in their lane. I think that’s the right play for them, but it does make the York business plan transparent. By contrasting the Niners with the league, the competition is going all-in as the Niners go in the mix. Fans will want the poker match, and the Niners not acting makes it look like the lemonade stand pursued championships, but this regime is about cash registers, not rings.

The Rams have turned up the heat; the Niners will need to come up with a response grounded in their view of how the team competes over the next three years.