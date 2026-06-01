What the Rams Trading for Myles Garrett Means for the 49ers

What a nightmare for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams are making a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns for All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett. In exchange, the Rams are sending Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, and more picks that are currently being negotiated.

As usual, the Rams live up to their motto of trading first-round picks for star players. This time, it lands them one of the best defensive players of all-time.

Acquiring Garrett has significant ramifications not just for the 49ers but for the NFC West. This now places the Rams in the driver's seat of the division, despite the Seattle Seahawks being the defending champs.

49ers, NFC West put on notice by Rams

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after a play against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

For the 49ers, this places them as the third-best team in the division. It was already a coin flip with the Rams after splitting games with them last year.

But now, the addition of Garrett, who is the best defensive player in the NFL as a monstrous pass rusher, pushes the Rams further into Super Bowl contention.

It wouldn't be surprising if they are the betting favorite to win it all now. The Super Bowl will be hosted this season in Los Angeles, after all.

The 49ers will now have to game-plan for Garrett when they open the season in Australia. They have experience with that, especially after last season, when they faced the Browns.

However, it will change with Garrett in a new system, surrounded by players far better than in Cleveland. Throwing against the Rams will become extremely difficult.

Oct 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) is blocked by San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

It was already going to be that way after they added two former Kansas City Chiefs cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Their secondary was a joke before them.

Now, it's a very competent one that will be challenging. With Garrett in the fold, along with defensive tackle Kobie Turner and defensive end Braden Fiske, their defense is complete.

Running the football against them will also be an uphill battle. It's not like the 49ers made any changes to their offensive line. They will be exposed against the Rams as they are against the Seahawks.

The 49ers' offensive line is fine for the majority of the matchups they face, but when they do face the top-tier, super physical ones, they struggle mightily.

Of all the trades the Rams have made, this is the second-most detrimental to the 49ers, with the first being for Matthew Stafford. Just when the 49ers seem to take steps ahead, the Rams leapfrog them.

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