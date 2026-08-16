How the 49ers Could Trade for Vita Vea, Plus Other Potential Moves

After the 49ers first pre-season game, roster holes came into focus. How Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch choose to fill those holes will tell us how serious they are about contending. Let’s go shopping.

Defensive Tackle

The Niners are reportedly in the hunt for Tampa Bay’s Vita Vea, who is staging a hold-in and wants a contract extension. The Bucs understandably have no interest in trading Vea, but this will likely come to a head before the season opener.

What’s the asking price? Tampa, like everybody and his brother, wants a #1 in next year’s loaded draft. No one will pay that. When Vea first asked out, ESPN’s Ben Solak canvassed GMs on what they’d pay and the consensus was a 2nd and a 5th.

Would Tampa accept Alfred Collins and a 5th? No. The Bucs would hold out for a 2nd in the draft, that’s the mandatory ante for a Vea conversation. Collins, while a former 2nd rounder, is no longer worth that. So a 2nd and Collins? That could be competitive. If the Bucs ask for a 2nd and Mykel Williams I’d say no. Would Lynch be willing to give a 2nd and Collins? I think so. Whether that could win a leaguewide auction for Vea, to be determined.

That they need Vea is clear. An out-of-shape Collins was put on skates in the exhibition opener.

Left Guard

The Niners tried to wish Connor Colby into a starting job and he’s fallen short. Robert Jones wasn’t much better. Now rookie Carver Willis transitioning from college tackle to NFL guard is next up.

The best solution in-house is probably Kevin Toth, who has the requisite core strength and technique to potentially handle the job. However, they want to save him for backup center.

Solution: Kevin Zeitler in free agency. Last year at Tennessee, PFF ranked him 13th overall at guard, 9th in pass pro, 20th in run blocking. But he’s 36 and will look to get paid. He is clearly the best available player at the position.

The Niners haven’t shown interest. Why? My suspicion is the Yorks have imposed a payroll ceiling. They’re willing to lift it for a star player but not for someone like Zeitler. So the run game flounders and true contention is out. Penny wise, pound foolish.

Tight End

George Kittle is on pace to make the opener, but he’s aging and fragile. Jake Tonges has proven himself as a receiver but not a blocker. Luke Farrell has fallen well short of expectations.

Solution: Wait for cutdown day. NFL.com projected likely cut candidates recently and tight end was the best position for poaching. Buffalo’s Dawson Knox, Minnesota’s T.J. Hockenson, and Chicago’s Cole Kmet lead the list.

Will desperate teams claim them once cut, or will the Niners wait for each to clear waivers and then lose out on all three? We’ll see. Talent will likely be available on cutdown day that far exceeds Farrell.

Safety

The team’s worst position group needs help. Marques Sigle has added eight pounds, which looks to make him better in run support, but he remains vulnerable in coverage. Malik Mustapha is still facing injury problems. Ji’Ayir Brown looks better this year in camp, but in coverage he’s a question mark.

The Niners desperately needed an upgrade, kicked the can in the draft, and here we are. No talent in free agency, nothing in trade, no gems on cutdown.

Solution: Trade for Jacksonville’s Antonio Johnson at the deadline, a proven ballhawk with five interceptions, nine passes defended, and two blitz sacks last year. The Jags have a logjam of young talent at safety and probably can’t afford to re-sign Johnson.

He’d be a massive upgrade to the Niners’ secondary, exactly what they need at free safety. Young and talented. But…the Niners trade for a safety at the deadline, yeah sure, and I’m Batman.

Edge

Nice start from Ogbo Okoronkwo against Tennessee, but the Niners need more talent and depth. 2nd round pick Romello Height has not impressed so far.

Solution: Free agency is well stocked. Von Miller, Haason Reddick, Kyle Van Noy, Leonard Floyd (a Raheem Morris favorite), and Za’Darius Smith top the list.

Overview

Trading for Vea and Johnson and signing Zeitler would make this team a legitimate contender. Will they do any of that? Probably not. Yet, it’s worth monitoring what happens with Vea as the opener approaches.