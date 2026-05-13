Ji'Ayir Brown Sounds Off on 49ers DC Raheem Morris

Raheem Morris provides the San Francisco 49ers with a few benefits as the defensive coordinator.

The first and most important one is that he caters his defense to the players at his disposal. Meaning, he won’t force a system on a player that isn’t a fit.

Morris is an adaptable coordinator, which will give him a great chance at succeeding in his role. Another benefit with him is that he’s a defensive backs-oriented coach.

He should be able to uplift some of the cornerbacks and safeties this upcoming season. One player who is excited about it is Ji’Ayir Brown, who shared his thoughts on Morris in an interview with Ari Meirov.

Brown sounds off on Morris

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) reacts after an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“This guy Raheem, though, man. I like Raheem,” Brown said with an emphatic smile. “I like Raheem Morris, man. He is dope. He’s brought a lot of different things to the Niners. His history with having great defensive backs, I feel like people are going to wake up and see exactly what the San Francisco 49ers defensive backfield is capable of with Raheem.”

I think it’s safe to say that Brown believes Morris will get the best out of him and put him and the rest of the 49ers’ defensive backs in a position to succeed.

It’s not that crazy to think Morris can do that with the defensive backs that have played well and developed under him. The best part of all is that Brown can level with Morris.

Since Morris does have a defensive backs focus, communicating with him and learning from him should be smoother than with previous coordinators.

It also helps that Morris has a solid resume. Brown will listen to him and take to heart what Morris is demanding from him. That relationship will only grow as the year goes on.

At this point in the offseason, there hasn’t been too much interaction between Morris and Brown. That will take place mostly once OTAs begin, before escalating in training camp.

Still, that hasn’t factored significantly for Brown. He knows what Morris brings to the table, despite not working with him on the field yet. The possibilities have to feel endless for Brown.

He’s been no better than average for the last two seasons. He’s barely a starting-caliber safety. Under Morris, however, that could change, with Brown firmly believing he can break out.

“It’s gonna be a special year. And Raheem is gonna be a big help to that.”

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