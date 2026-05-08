Why Joining the 49ers was an "Easy Choice" for Raheem Morris

Hiring Raheem Morris to follow up Robert Saleh as the defensive coordinator was an easy choice for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan has wanted Morris on his staff since he became the head coach in 2017. The moment Morris was relieved of his head coaching duties from the Atlanta Falcons, he became the obvious candidate.

But what about Morris? It's easy to see why the 49ers wanted him. What is it that drew him to the 49ers? Morris was asked about it at his press conference on Thursday, saying it was an "easy choice" to join.

Morris explains his decision to join

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Didn't know all about the organization before, knew more about Kyle, knew more about Lynch," Morris said. "Obviously, those are guys that I've been really close to just throughout the whole process of everything, right? Having the ability to coach Lynch when I was a very young football coach being around that culture and what it meant, and then having a chance to be a coach with Kyle and being a coach with Kyle in multiple spots and then have an opportunity to come out here.

"And then you get out here, and you see what everything is like, what they've done together, how they built this thing to be able to run the draft, be able to run the process, be able to run the standard of play, being around these guys. And then, really competing against these guys, you get this healthy respect of, you love to be a part of that. When you get a chance to go be a part of teams like that, which I've been fortunate enough to do in the past, it certainly made it an easy choice for me."

The bond Morris has with Shanahan and John Lynch was always going to be an enticing selling point for him to join the 49ers. It's certainly why the 49ers wanted him.

But friendship and history aside, think about where Morris has been for the last two years. He was the head coach of the Falcons. Last time I checked, they're a dysfunctional franchise.

Going from the Falcons to the 49ers has to feel like going from the outhouse to the penthouse. Remember, this was similar for Saleh last year as well.

He went from the dumps with the New York Jets to returning to the sweet calm of the 49ers. Having structure and stability and being around high-level individuals makes it a clear choice for Morris to join.

"With all due respect to the people that I talked to. Because everybody that I talked to that actually called me, I have so much respect for those people. But, Kyle was a great opportunity to come work here at the 49ers.”

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