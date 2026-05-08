Raheem Morris has Specific Plans for 49ers Rookie Defenders

The San Francisco 49ers added two notable names to the defensive front in the 2026 NFL draft. Considering defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is a completely different defensive coordinator than Robert Saleh, it will be interesting to see how he uses the fresh faces and mixes them in with the past Saleh guys.

Raheem Morris has plans for San Francisco 49ers rookies

When Morris was asked about the roles for both Romello Height and Grace Halton as rookies, the first thing that Morris mentioned for both is their pass rush.

Raheem Morris on #49ers rookie DL Romello Height and Gracen Halton: pic.twitter.com/RY4iHcfALg — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) May 7, 2026

Morris had to stop himself from talking about the pass rush of Height to remember to add that he does hope for him to play some run defense snaps. However, we all know that Height was drafted to play rushing downs that allow Mykel Williams to kick inside, and the way that Morris spoke about Height’s pass rush prowess only confirms that.

With Halton, Morris also mentioned his juice and penetrating ability as a pass rusher. Morris noted that this is a great complement to the 49ers' picks last year. Alfred Collins and CJ West had solid rookie seasons, but they are both run defenders first, and Morris was not afraid to admit it. However, he noted that the pass-rush ability that Halton brings in will be the perfect blend that the 49ers need.

With Osa Odighizuwa involved as well, the 49ers essentially added three speedy pass rushers to contrast Williams, Collins, and West, who are bigger and slower.

On pass rushing downs, a group of Bosa, Odighizuwa, Halton, and Height might be the best group, but on obvious run downs, they would want Bosa, Collins, West, and Williams. Williams can slide inside and replace Odighizuwa or Halton on some pass rush snaps, and Odighizuwa can take on some run defense work as well.

The 49ers will have to mix and match the roles perfectly to get the best from each player, but if everyone is asked to do the things that they are best at, it could end up being a huge win for the 49ers' front. It will be interesting to see if Morris can make it happen. Saleh played a more basic defense that was fast but simple. Morris might be looking for more complex looks and diverse personnel shifts. If it works, it can be a higher upside unit than Saleh brought. However, there are a lot of moving parts.